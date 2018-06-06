Decanter magazine: July 2018

Bordeaux 2017 – A weather-hit vintage, though key parts of the Médoc did escape the worst of the damage. Jane Anson gives comprehensive guidance on the en primeur releases, while highlighting her top-scoring and best value selections from around the appellations

Interview: David Ramey – From Mexico to Bordeaux and back again. Elin McCoy meets one of California wine’s most quietly influential pioneers

Spain’s best white wines for ageing – Spain is home to an array of white wines with great cellaring potential – and they’re not all from Rioja, says Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

New Zealand Pinot Noir: my top 20 – Anne Krebiehl MW picks the best wines to try for all those yearning for the perfect Pinot

Argentinian whites – Exciting new directions for the country’s white wines. Andy Howard MW points the way

Beaujolais revival – James Lawther MW meets the younger generation injecting a new dynamism into Gamay’s traditional heartland

Wine grapes: new varieties on the up – Why develop new grapes? Maggie Rosen picks her way through the unfamiliar names

Dry German Riesling Grosses Gewächs – 95 wines tasted: A strong showing for these ‘grand cru’ wines – character and finesse with years of life ahead

Australian Shiraz – 165 wines tasted: Our judges were impressed and delighted with a wide selection of high-scoring, textured reds

Expert’s choice: red Sancerre – Fragrantly distinctive Pinot Noirs: Christelle Guibert selects her 12 favourite current releases

Travel: Spain’s top winery hotels – Sarah Jane Evans MW picks her 10 favourite winery hotels across Spain

Plus a free Bordeaux supplement