Decanter Magazine: September 2020

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S EDITION OF DECANTER…
- Tasting focus: 78 summer-drinking wines at 12.5% alcohol or below
- Cru Bourgeois 2020 ranking: the 14 new Exceptionnels
- Regional profile: Montagny, Burgundy
- US: Oregon’s top Chardonnay styles and producers
- US: urban wineries – capturing the new generation?
- Producer profile: Domaine de la Grange des Pères
- My top 20: great South African Cabernet Sauvignon
Subscribe to Decanter Premium and have access to the latest magazine issues instantly, plus five years worth of back issues with the new app
NEW – Spirits:
- Distilled by Decanter
- Botanical magic: gin and the fascination of flavour
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Good living:
- Travel: Piedmont – Langhe and beyond
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Didier Dagueneau, Silex Pouilly-Fumé 2002