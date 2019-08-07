Decanter magazine: September 2019

Ellie Douglas

California’s ‘Rhône Ranger’ reds Matt Walls

My 10 most exciting Southern Rhône estates Matt Walls

Regional profile: Elgin, South Africa Christian Eedes

Burgundy: championing Aligoté Nina Caplan

Interview: David Babich Rebecca Gibb MW

Amphorae: the joy of clay Simon J Woolf

Producer profile: Mount Eden Vineyards, California Elin McCoy

Etna: a rising force Stephen Brook

Wine cellars: more in store Julie Sheppard

Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world

Blanc de blancs sparkling wines from around the world 89 wines tasted

Panel tasting: Rosso di Montalcino 2016 & 2017 – 93 wines tasted

Expert’s choice: Bacchus 2018 Susie Barrie MW

Travel: Lisboa region, Portugal Sarah Ahmed

Travel: My Rome Carla Capalbo