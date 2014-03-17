Chateau Tourteran, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, 2010

Points 83

Chateau Tourteran

Grape Variety:Cabernet Sauvignon
Drink:2013 - 2018

Chateau Tourteran, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, 2010

Stephen Brook

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Delicate if slightly herbaceous nose, but acceptably so. Medium-bodied, graceful, rather light, but has some wispy charm. But it doesn’t develop on the palate and the tannins are a bit scrawny. Medium length.

15/20
83/100

Ronan Sayburn MS

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Nose attractive and balanced, cassis and damp earth, cedarwood, palate fresh with raspberry acidity and cranberry tannin.

15.5/20
85/100

Steven Spurrier

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Fresh red and black berry fruit on the nose, attractive and quite supple fruit on the palate, just a little green on the finish, but this will blend out, a nice wine for mid term drinking.

15.5/20
85/100

Wine name:Chateau Tourteran
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:13%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Haut-Médoc