See the latest rating, tasting notes and drinking window from Decanter experts for 2010 Chateau Tourteran.
Chateau Tourteran, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, 2010
Stephen Brook
Delicate if slightly herbaceous nose, but acceptably so. Medium-bodied, graceful, rather light, but has some wispy charm. But it doesn’t develop on the palate and the tannins are a bit scrawny. Medium length.
Ronan Sayburn MS
Nose attractive and balanced, cassis and damp earth, cedarwood, palate fresh with raspberry acidity and cranberry tannin.
Steven Spurrier
Fresh red and black berry fruit on the nose, attractive and quite supple fruit on the palate, just a little green on the finish, but this will blend out, a nice wine for mid term drinking.
Details
Wine name:Chateau Tourteran
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:13%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Haut-Médoc