Amalia, Coste di Monforte, Barolo 2011

Founded in 2003, Amalia have produced a lovely Barolo made from two small vineyard sites; one hectare in Le Coste and two hectares in Bussia. Initial flavours of plum and raspberry develop on the palate, gaining slightly meaty and herbal notes. This is an elegant style that can be drunk from an early stage in its lifespan.

Taster: Vahan Agulian

Alc 15%

