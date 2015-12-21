Taylor’s Port 1994: Aromas of dried flowers, roasted fruit and peppery hints...
Taylor’s, Port, Douro 1994
Star buy of 2015
Aromas of dried flowers, roasted fruit and peppery hints. Some oxidative notes linger on the palate with a tang of alcohol. It’s angular but still showing well.
Price: UK – £125-£145 Eton Vintners, Hedonism, Justerini & Brooks, MWH Wine Merchants, Private Cellar, St Andrews Wine Co. US – $145 Belmont Wine Exchange, Manhattan Wine Company
Drink 2016- 2030
Alc 20.5%
Star buy tasters: Peter Richards MW, Sarah Jane Evans MW, Xavier Rousset MS