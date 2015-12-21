Taylor’s, Port 1994

Star buy of 2015

Aromas of dried flowers, roasted fruit and peppery hints. Some oxidative notes linger on the palate with a tang of alcohol. It’s angular but still showing well.

Price: UK – £125-£145 Eton Vintners, Hedonism, Justerini & Brooks, MWH Wine Merchants, Private Cellar, St Andrews Wine Co. US – $145 Belmont Wine Exchange, Manhattan Wine Company

Drink 2016- 2030

Alc 20.5%

Star buy tasters: Peter Richards MW, Sarah Jane Evans MW, Xavier Rousset MS