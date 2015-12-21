Taylor’s, Port, Douro 1994

Taylor’s Port 1994: Aromas of dried flowers, roasted fruit and peppery hints...

Taylor’s Port 1994

Product Overview

Product:

Taylor’s, Port, Douro 1994

Producer:

This product is featured in: Star buys of 2015 Spain and Portugal.

Taylor’s, Port 1994

Star buy of 2015

Aromas of dried flowers, roasted fruit and peppery hints. Some oxidative notes linger on the palate with a tang of alcohol. It’s angular but still showing well.

Price: UK – £125-£145 Eton Vintners, Hedonism, Justerini & Brooks, MWH Wine Merchants, Private Cellar, St Andrews Wine Co. US – $145 Belmont Wine Exchange, Manhattan Wine Company
Drink 2016- 2030
Alc 20.5%

Star buy tasters: Peter Richards MW, Sarah Jane Evans MW, Xavier Rousset MS