Château d’Esclans, Rock Angel, Côtes de Provence 2014

Points 85
Grape Variety:Grenache, Rolle and Tibouren
Drink:2015-2016

Rating: 15.5/20pts
From old-vine Grenache, Rolle and Tibouren. Part vinified and aged in oak, it has ripe red fruit and brisk acidity.
Price: £20-£28.90 Berry Bros & Rudd, From Vineyards Direct, Hedonism, Millésima, Winedirect
Drink 2015-2016
Alc 14%

Taster: Elizabeth Gabay MW