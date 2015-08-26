For a rose with ripe red fruit and acidity, see Château d’Esclans, Rock Angel, Côtes de Provence 2014. Read our tasting notes here.
Château d’Esclans, Rock Angel, Côtes de Provence 2014
Rating: 15.5/20pts
From old-vine Grenache, Rolle and Tibouren. Part vinified and aged in oak, it has ripe red fruit and brisk acidity.
Price: £20-£28.90 Berry Bros & Rudd, From Vineyards Direct, Hedonism, Millésima, Winedirect
Drink 2015-2016
Alc 14%
Taster: Elizabeth Gabay MW