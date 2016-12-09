Yves Cuilleron, Marsanne Les Vignes d’à Côté 2015

Yves Cuilleron, Marsanne Les Vignes d’à Côté, Rhône 2015

Points 90
Drink:2016-2018
Grape Variety:Marsanne

The Marsanne grapes are sourced from the commune of Chavanay, home of Condrieu. This charming wine is from Yves Cuilleron’s entry level range, however, it offers much more in quality. White flowers and white juicy peach are in harmony with the rich and creamy texture on the palate, with a hint of herbs on the finish. Don’t hesitate to aerate it in a decanter, it will get even better.

Taster: Christelle Guibert
Alc 14%

UK

From £13.29
Noel Young, Christopher Keiller, Corks, St Andrews Wine Co


US

From $16.98
Wine Exchange, Wine & Cheese Place, Solano Cellars, Vines On Pine