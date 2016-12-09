Yves Cuilleron, Marsanne Les Vignes d’à Côté 2015

The Marsanne grapes are sourced from the commune of Chavanay, home of Condrieu. This charming wine is from Yves Cuilleron’s entry level range, however, it offers much more in quality. White flowers and white juicy peach are in harmony with the rich and creamy texture on the palate, with a hint of herbs on the finish. Don’t hesitate to aerate it in a decanter, it will get even better.

Taster: Christelle Guibert

Alc 14%

