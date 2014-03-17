Chateau Picard, Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux, 2010

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Sprightly if oaky nose, blackberries, blackcurrants. Medium-bodied, nimble and fresh, has some charm and lift, a more delicate style, with clarity and purity of fruit and less extracted than many St. Estephes. It may seem light, but it’s balanced and eminently drinkable, though perhaps not structured enough for the long haul.