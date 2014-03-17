See the latest rating, tasting notes and drinking window from Decanter experts for 2010 Chateau Picard.
Chateau Picard, Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux, 2010
Stephen Brook
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Sprightly if oaky nose, blackberries, blackcurrants. Medium-bodied, nimble and fresh, has some charm and lift, a more delicate style, with clarity and purity of fruit and less extracted than many St. Estephes. It may seem light, but it’s balanced and eminently drinkable, though perhaps not structured enough for the long haul.
Ronan Sayburn MS
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Nose pleasent and ripe, earthy and fresh, palate is licquorice scented and full of dark berry fruit, not great depth. Big tannins.
Steven Spurrier
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Good red/black fruits on the nose and smooth ripe fruits on the palate, oak and tannins still there and will blend in for a good future.
Details
Wine name:Chateau Picard
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:13%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Saint-Estèphe