Chateau Serilhan, Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux, 2010

See the latest rating, tasting notes and drinking window from Decanter experts for 2010 Chateau Serilhan.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Points 83

Chateau Serilhan

Grape Variety:Cabernet Sauvignon
Drink:2014 - 2019

Stephen Brook

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Murky nose, black cherries, brine. Rich but soft and close to flabby, rather dour and extracted, lacks freshness and finesse. Medium length.

14.5/20
81/100

Ronan Sayburn MS

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Classic nose of pencil wood and black fruits, solid palate, good length.

16/20
86/100

Steven Spurrier

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Good depth of ripe red fruits, fine and lively expression on the palate, still green on the finish, but this is a youthful greenness and will blend in, good wine for the mid term.

16/20
86/100

Details

Wine name:Chateau Serilhan
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:13.5%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£17.00
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Saint-Estèphe