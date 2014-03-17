See the latest rating, tasting notes and drinking window from Decanter experts for 2010 Chateau Serilhan.
Chateau Serilhan, Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux, 2010
Stephen Brook
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Murky nose, black cherries, brine. Rich but soft and close to flabby, rather dour and extracted, lacks freshness and finesse. Medium length.
Ronan Sayburn MS
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Classic nose of pencil wood and black fruits, solid palate, good length.
Steven Spurrier
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Good depth of ripe red fruits, fine and lively expression on the palate, still green on the finish, but this is a youthful greenness and will blend in, good wine for the mid term.
Details
Wine name:Chateau Serilhan
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:13.5%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£17.00
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Saint-Estèphe