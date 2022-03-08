After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 47 Right Bank wines all with 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201999
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)201999
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201999
Château LafleurPomerol201999
Vieux Château CertanPomerol201999
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201998
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201998
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201998
Château Le PinPomerol201998
PetrusPomerol201998
Château TrotanoyPomerol201998
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201997
Château ClinetPomerol201997
Château GazinPomerol201997
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol201997
Château La ConseillantePomerol201997
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol201997
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol201997
Château Vray Croix de GayPomerol201997
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201996
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)201996
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201996
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201996
Château de SalesPomerol201996
Château HosannaPomerol201996
Château La Croix de GayPomerol201996
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval BlancBordeaux Blanc201996
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201995
Château BellevueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Jean FaureSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Le PrieuréSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Les Grandes MuraillesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201995
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château BeauregardPomerol201995
Château BourgneufPomerol201995
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol201995
Château La GravePomerol201995
Château La ViolettePomerol201995
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol201995
Château Petit-VillagePomerol201995
Château RougetPomerol201995
Château Saint-PierrePomerol201995
Clos du ClocherPomerol201995
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur201995

