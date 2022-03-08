Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2019 99 View One of the standouts in 2019. Red fruit aromatics are so clear on the nose, strawberries and sweet red cherries with some bramble floral notes - delicate and liffed. Gorgeous expression on the palate, so finely framed with tannins that are smooth and supple, effortlessly coating the mouth and giving life to the bright cherry and raspberry fruit. This has grace - slender and smooth - the flavours just glide across the palate, filling out the mouth with lashings of limestone terroir markers - crystalline fruit purity, crushed stones, mint and minerality. Clearly concentrated, there's layers of flavour but there's also such persistence, the flavours go on and on. Wonderful lift and so charming. I absolutely love it. Drinking window: 2030-2050

Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2019 99 View A sexy, direct and precise Cheval with a seriously expressive nose of dark chocolate, blackcurrants and perfumed red cherries. The palate starts off slow and delicate and builds in the mouth, gaining in character and intensity. The acidity is more marked after a few sips, mouthwatering and juicy, giving the palate real life and verve as the generous fruit flavours come into play, a lovely strawberry and raspberry vein with some mint notes all the way through giving such freshness and cooling sensations in the mouth, while soft tannins balanced by acidity give length and direction. Real weight and depth but also delicacy – concentration and restraint – lift, but such coolness. A sensational wine with pure energy. Cheval, 58% Merlot, 34% Cabernet Franc, 8% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking window: 2030-2050

Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2019 99 View Such a seductive soft perfume to the nose, delicate yet generous aromatics of cherry and rose. The palate is juicy and fresh, charming yet energetic with such crystalline purity and balance. Tannins are smooth but softly textured giving nuance to the flavours where refreshing high toned ripe red and black cherry fruit play alongside mint, dark chocolate and graphite. Clearly powerfully but carefully controlled from start to finish giving such a satisfying overall mouthful and lasting impression. Incredible. Drinking window: 2028-2050

Château Lafleur Pomerol 2019 99 View A beautiful, almost sweet florality on the nose here, this smells amazing. Such tension on the palate, direct and crystalline with streamlined tannins and a smooth overall body yet layered with intricate flavours giving an iron/iodine nuance against liquorice, coffee, salty wet stones, raspberry, red cherry and blueberry fruits. Powerful yet succulent, weightless yet dense. A proud wine with a long future ahead. I just love it! Drinking window: 2030 - 2046

Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2019 99 View A sophisticated wine, glamourous yet refined with nuances of perfumed flowers, liquorice, crushed stones, dark chocolate and blackcurrants - all subtly presented but so fitting together. Great energy and clarity from the start, the flavours just hit the tongue and expand but slowly and carefully, the wonderful perfume permeating and driving down layer upon layer of softly sweet, ripe fruit and salty mineral freshness. Multi-dimensional in the best way - one you want to sit with and enjoy the aromatic complexities. Divine. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Château Angélus St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Beautifully expressive nose, really so welcoming with hints of sweet red cherries, raspberries, milk chocolate and touches of perfume too - soft but really defined. On the palate there is such charming grip from the tannins and flavour that just takes hold straight away but not in an overly dominating way. It's smooth but precise, driven from start to finish. Softly chewy tannins coat the tongue with black fruit and some creaminess alongside excellent acidity that gives a mouthwateringly fresh and cooling aspect underneath the ripe red and black fruit flavours. This has real life and energy, bright with clear complexity and layers of fruit, oak and terroir that comes across as a spicy but also wet stone, mineral undertone. Seriously good. You almost want to drink this now and just capture all the elements going on but they'll continue to soften and integrate over time and also let the beautiful Cabernet Franc elements integrate and come more into play over time. A success in 2019. Drinking window: 2028-2050

Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2019 98 View Fragranced and nuanced on the nose, full of ripe blackcurrants with a milk chocolate dusting and heady floral aspects that immediately draw you in. Serious in the glass, this is broad-shouldered but carried so well with the fine tannins and round fruit. It's dark in profile, full of blackcurrants, black cherries and plums with touches of dark chocolate, tobacco, coffee grounds, liquorice and clove all wrapped up and neatly presented with clarity and linearity. You can feel the tension on this, so flavourful but so knitted right now, coursing from the start to finish in a straight line but with waves of flavour of softly sweet fruit, medicinal herbs, savoury tones and minty cool elements on the finish. The flavours just go on and on expanding and filling the mouth with an undercurrent of mineral salinity that gives freshness and lifts the palate but also keeps everything straight and in line. Beautifully handled with such poise. Really captivating. Drinking window: 2028-2050

Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2019 98 View A gorgeous deep purple colour to the rim. Expressive nose filled with blackcurrant pastilles, really quite concentrated and ripe with soft floral hints and some savoury aspects - the Cabernet Franc making itself known. Such texture on the palate, smooth tannins that coat the mouth have a ripe and juicy blackcurrant flavour, backed by a mineral, wet stone, graphite edge. Liner and direct on the palate, this is focussed and controlled, so precise with a real sense of forward motion. Elegant and seductive in a quietly confident way with a long finish. Totally captivating. Drinking window: 2028-2050

Château Le Pin Pomerol 2019 98 View An evocative nose, floral and exotic with black cherry, lychee and passion fruit aromas, delicate and nuanced. Svelte on the palate with sculpted and refined tannins - it's confident, with sinew, muscle and plump fruit, but not showy. Characterful and bold but presented with a lightness of touch alongside a gorgeous fragrance and freshness that carries the wine to a long finish. Well built with depth and poise. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Petrus Pomerol 2019 98 View A seductive and sensual nose full of ripe and sweetly-perfumed cherry and blackcurrant notes - which are even more expressive and abundant after an hour in the glass. This is such a beguiling wine, changing in texture and fruit profile several times from a first sip of smooth and streamlined, chalky tannins to one filled with bright acidity and succulent juiciness then shifting another gear delivering a palate full of concentrated dark fruits edged with liquorice and black pepper. The tannins are abundant and clearly present, Olivier Berrout director of Petrus says he’s never produced a vintage with such high tannins, but they are wonderfully consistent and well integrated with a lovely powdery element to them. You really feel the structure develop in the mouth, building in complexity and layers with a beautiful perfume and wet stone minerality lingering on the long finish. You have to wait for the reticence and reservation of Petrus in its youth to subside before you see the power and energy here but it’s giving a tantalising glimpse of what its long life holds in store. Drinking window: 2030 - 2055

Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2019 98 View Ripe and expressive on the nose, with a serious perfumed edge that stands out. Quite floral in fact. Powerful and well built, this has muscles and walls of tannin but they're so smooth and velvety, supporting the fruit and giving an excellent frame to the palate. Certainly a masculine style, it's dark and brooding with lots of mint, liquorice and stone. Textured and taught. It's all muscle at the moment, almost chewy but so cool and refreshing. I love the intensity and the precision from start to finish. Incredible. Drinking window: 2025 - 2047

Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2019 97 View Highly charged and high toned on the nose, smells abundant and seriously expressive. Lovely intensity here, tannins are mouth coating and super persistent but this has excellent depth with such concentrated fruit flavours that are balanced so well with acidity and the soft wood spicing around the edges. A bold wine for sure, with tons of flavour and personality, and excellent freshness throughout with minerality and wet stone nuances. One to age, but delivering excellent clarity and confidence. A top buy. Drinking window: 2025-2047

Château Clinet Pomerol 2019 97 View So seductive and heady on the nose, depth and layers of aroma, really quite captivating, luring you in. Excellent tension and clarity on the palate while also having a plump and fruity core and a softly voluptuous mouthfeel. There is an undercurrent of fresh minerality giving a sense of linearity and precision with juicy, ripe, fragranced fruit filling the palate giving body and weight so you get this push pull interplay of cool, wet stone grip and playful yet dark and seductive fruit. Tannins are ripe and supportive again giving structure but not too much weight. Such Pomerol glamour on show in the best way. It's a dark style, one where you feel the ripeness and the alcohol a touch on the finish but well packaged and presented. I really love it. Drinking window: 2026 - 2046

Château Gazin Pomerol 2019 97 View A rich, full and heady nose. On the palate there's ripe blackcurrant, red cherries, raspberries and strawberries but also some mint, black pepper and truffle. Excellent precision and density with a seductive dark chocolate edge. Feels well handled with a sense of classicism. A powerful, muscular and confident wine, but with suppleness - this has density but also grace with a cooling finish comprising liquorice, mint and soft salinity. A great wine. Drinking window: 2025 - 2047

Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2019 97 View A well-articulated wine with elegance and serious expression of place. The 16% Cabernet Franc (alongside 1% Cabernet Sauvignon, the first year in the blend) gives such an enticing nose, so perfumed - you really get a nose full of flowers here which I love. There's depth on the palate straight away - it's concentrated but comes across in layers as opposed to overt volume or voluptuousness. Tannins are sleek and well integrated and there’s spice-edged blackcurrant, red and black cherries, plums, liquorice, cedar and cinnamon nuances. There’s succulence to the acidity, which is fresh and cooling, and clear opulence throughout, but it’s still quite shy, just showing signs of life. A sophisticated wine with a long future. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2019 97 View Vivid red pink in the glass with an expressive nose filled with softly fragrant red cherries, raspberries and purple flowers. This has a lovely texture and appeal straight away - it’s juicy and lively all the way through from start to finish but with a rich, mineral, wet stone core balanced by silky tannins. Detailed and graceful with presence and a satisfying weight on the tongue edged with lashings of black liquorice and slate. Star quality and such Pomerol glamour here with such a long finish. Lots of life ahead. A gorgeous wine. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2019 97 View Gorgeous aromatics with some savoury elements; truffle, tobacco, mocha and ripe black bramble fruits. Excellent precision and tension in the mouth, this is refined but layered with chocolate, coffee, liquorice, stone, some bitter orange notes alongside blackcurrant and black cherry. Incredible texture, mouth coating for sure but so sophisticated, it's layered yet so well defined, pulsing with energy on the palate in waves of fruit then cooling mint then spice then more fruit which lingers in the mouth. Elegant but also so complex, you can sit with this for a while savouring each element. Such a fantastic wine. Drinking window: 2025 - 2047

Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de Lafleur Pomerol 2019 97 View A dark and heady nose, bramble fruits and spice, coffee and blackcurrant nuances. Gorgeous texture that stands out immediately, this is succulent but not overtly mouthwatering. Serious and broad shouldered, there's a meatiness to the texture with grippy tannins but still with a velvet like quality that have such presence in the mouth. This feels so expressive but also so controlled - spherical and fleshy but with a background of iron, wet stone and graphite. Finishes direct and poised, focussing the palate to a long mineral-edged lingering taste. Such complexity, I love this wine. Drinking window: 2027 - 2047

Château Vray Croix de Gay Pomerol 2019 97 View Expressive nose of blackcurrants, parma violets and spices all with such a sweet nuance. Great quality to the tannins here, they're ripe and mouth coating but fine and well defined. This is high toned with pure strawberry and red cherry fruit balanced by a mineral chalky-textured core. I love the combination of fruit, density, chewiness and acidity. This is sculpted with lots of promise. A delicate style but with clear focus and intensity all with a slight voluptuousness in the expansiveness of the fruit. Joyful. Drinking window: 2026 - 2047

Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Aromatic and abundant on the nose, smells appealing and heady with floral touches alongside ripe red cherry and blackcurrant reflections. Amazing clarity to the fruit profile on the palate with such minerality driving the wine from start to finish. It has spicy tones, liquorice and toast that give texture and depth with acidity keeping things refreshing. Lovely grace. Tannins are fine and provide plenty of grip in the mouth supporting the fruit with excellent freshness and a wet stone character that puts you in St-Emilion. So charming, confident and characterful - lots to enjoy here. First full vintage with new technical director Yann and consultant Julien Viaud. Tasted twice. The 50th vintage at La Dominique since it was purchased in 1969. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2019 96 View Such an expressive nose, especially after five minutes, dark black bramble fruits with raisins and plums on the nose alongside touches of tobacco and coffee too. Quite refined on the palate, less upfront plump fruit and chewiness, more knitted and focussed with a juicy core yet still powerful, underlying and driving. It's serious, muscular and strong, really a vein of direct fruit coated in wet stone minerality. I love the tension and acidity with the heady density of fruit and soft perfume around the edges. So much going on here. It's a bold, confident style, but overall feels well made and purposeful. Drinking window: 2026-2046

Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Gorgeous ripe aromatic blackcurrants on the nose. Seriously expressive with sweet touches of milk chocolate - an element of Black Forest gateau to this. Direct and linear on the palate, focussed and precise but with excellent clarity and minerality. You get the blood iron, wet stone slate in both flavour and texture on the tongue against the high toned cherry and redcurrant fruit. Lots of energy here, it's almost holding back from being fully expressive. Great potential and lovely finish with chocolate, minty freshness and liquorice spice. Drinking window: 2025-2043

Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2019 96 View Intense and concentrated on the nose, so full of aromas, rich and complex. Succulent and sophisticated, this is just so delicious. Crunchy strawberry and red cherry fruit with bright and round edges change into deep and heady blackcurrant and plum with a cool and liquorice spiced aspect as the wine makes an impact and travels from start to finish. The texture is smooth and fine, with a sense of life and joy, while the flavours are layered and complex. This has a really captivating spice to it, not at all harsh but present and indicative of the alcohol, that gives the wine frame and body. Serious with a very long life ahead but I love the way it changes in the glass giving you small hints of glamour, power and personality. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château de Sales Pomerol 2019 96 View A serious, brooding nose, darkly seductive with touches of sweet oak and black berries. Alive and fruit forward on the palate but also quite linear and direct. The instant generosity of fruit flavours is really appealing, the mouth is filled with bright summer berry touches and the tannins are ample and supple coating the tongue yet this still has an aerial quality. Feels suave and charming - well worked with lots of precise details with such a minty fresh finish. Excellent ageing potential. Drinking window: 2025 - 2045

Château Hosanna Pomerol 2019 96 View Beautiful aromatics on the nose, richly scented, bright blackcurrant fruits and floral touches - so expressive. Round and voluptuous in the mouth, flavours and texture coat the tongue and cheeks but in the most satisfying way. Gorgeous texture - velvety and expansive with chalky wet stone elements giving a cleanliness to the tongue. Ripe and extremely chewy but it has incredible aromatics on the palate, the soft florality and delicate saltines that is so appealing with a touch of wood spice on the finish. Opulent and vivacious. Drinking window: 2025 - 2040

Château La Croix de Gay Pomerol 2019 96 View Milk chocolate, blackcurrants, clove, black pepper, ash, truffle and perfume on the nose - such a lot going on and gives an indication of what's to come on the palate which is serious, savoury and a little sombre at this point. This is quite a dark, knitted-down style, tannic but svelte and charming at the same time. I like the quality of the tannins and there is some bright strawberry juice which gives it a delicate and fresh aspect despite the power. Lots to like and will be even better in time. Drinking window: 2026- 2044

Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 96 View Gorgeous perfume on the nose, delicate but expressive blackcurrants and black cherries - this has a real dark side to it but is lifted by such pretty scented aromatics. Great acidity from the start, bright and vibrant with a cool and fresh mid palate. You have this mouthwatering acidity and lovely bright fruits but just such softness and charm too. It feels like a 'cooler' younger brother to the grand vin, a similar style but effortless and super charming without trying too hard at this point. Round and succulent. There are no specific plots for Petit Cheval so some that were chosen for 2019 went into the grand vin in 2018. At only 5.5% of production it's the rarest of the estate's wines. A blend of 56% Merlot and 44% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2045.

Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2019 95 View Gorgeously aromatic and concentrated nose, rich with wild flowers and bramble fruits. Lovely cool blue fruits on the palate, blueberries, plums and black cherries with lashings of graphite, slate and liquorice giving a real spicy menthol mineral tone to the palate. Such complexity with poise and polish. Youthful for sure, but this will be excellent. The texture is so attractive and likeable. This has energy and vibrancy despite still being knitted down, it's just giving a hint of what's to come. Buy and hold on to. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château Bellevue St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Lovely intensity on the nose, rich and dark with blackcurrants and some wonderfully attractive floral aromas. Excellent follow through on the palate, this is direct and precise with a good drive of black fruit flavours into a long finish. Fresh acidity underpins the fruit and there is an appealing undercurrent of minerality that is so refreshing. Liquorice spice marks the finish with a touch of dryness from the acidity. A lovely impactful wine with a flavour that goes on and on. Sophisticated, sculpted and well defined. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château Fleur Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Really smoky, coffee bean aromas on the nose with ripe blackcurrants. Great texture and flavour here, it's full of herbs and liquorice-tinged black fruits (cherries mainly) but really well integrated so that no one aspect sticks out. Tannins are super fine and smooth and the acidity is well balanced carrying the density of the fruit as well as the freshness. It's a big shouldered wine there's no question, power but also poise. Harmonious, charming and elegant. A very complete wine that is balanced with generous fruit, tannins, acidity and mineral freshness. Feels well handled and just excellently executed. Has a real purity to it with sculpting and refinement. Great stuff and still so juicy and appealing at the end. A top buy. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Jean Faure St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Wonderfully floral cherry notes on the nose here - ripe, vibrant and appealing. Such great juicy impact, strawberries, cherries and redcurrants, really just hits the palate with brightness, energy and verve. An approachable style but with lots of layers, great acidity and a cooling menthol undertone. Really enjoyable with underlying power and precision. Excellent. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View A rich and round nose, bursting with ripe fruit aromas. Plump and voluptuous on the palate all while having excellent acidity that really lifts it up, so you have depth but also this real aerial aspect. Tannins are smooth and really well framed and this is super fresh. Delicate yet deep, round yet layered with chalky minerality. Elegant and engaging. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Le Prieuré St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Nice herbal aspects to the nose, touching on savoury - some truffle aromas alongside blackcurrants and bramble fruits. Great density straight away, plush, rich and ripe but in a great way - this has purity and precision and I love the texture. It softens and expands after a few seconds when the spice comes in, perhaps from the oak, or a touch of alcohol still making its presence known but it's not totally disruptive. A really very promising initial taste from this which has a long life ahead. Easy to recommend. Drinking window: 2025-2043

Château Les Grandes Murailles St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Ripe blackcurrants on the nose. Sweetly juicy on the palate, this is succulent but also generous with quite intense flavours of blackcurrant and black cherry. It's smooth with lovely layers and waves of dark chocolate, blood iron, sweet liquorice and cedar. Elegant, expressive. Lovely. Give it time. A top buy! Drinking window: 2025-2040

Château Quintus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2019 95 View Quite a rich nose. Heady and full with some soft floral aromatics. This is gorgeous, full of life, great freshness and energy but with a deep core of flavour - layered and complex, this gives the mouthwatering juicy acidity you want but also the lovely plush tannins and sensitivity of fruit - power and charm. Tannins are so well integrated supporting the fruit and giving structure with a cooling, liquorice mintiness on the finish. Great impact and presence. Could drink this now and savour the lifted fruit and cooling ending. 55.4% Merlot and 44.6% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château Villemaurine St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Ripe and sweet fruit aromas - smells rich and full of fruit. Great texture here and general drive of sweet dense fruit from start to finish. I love the precision and the boldness of this, it's powerful no doubt, rich and ripe but presented in quite a linear, well defined way right now. Confident and quite showy, great fruit profile - cherries and blackcurrants with velvety tannins that provide soft grip and good support. Bold but charming in a look at me kind of way. A very enjoyable glass of wine - hold on to. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Deliciously seductive nose, heady! Crystalline texture and purity here with a pulsing drive from start to finish. The fruit is super glossy and shiny, it feels precise and purposeful with blackcurrant and black cherries at the fore. Tannins are well integrated, just perceptible giving a nice weight and frame to the palate. Succulent and sophisticated. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Château Beauregard Pomerol 2019 95 View Sweet dark fruits on the nose, like black cherry jam with lovely touches of Cabernet Franc apparent in the herbal, perfumed nuances. Super soft and succulent, this is rich and concentrated but delivered in a velvet glove - sculpted. Clearly powerful with a dark core of black fruits but with such an appealingly smooth texture and lift all the way through. Freshness is key here and this has a cooling mint, liquorice and mineral aspect from start to finish. Svelte and supple, this has structure and sophistication. A classy, well made wine. Easy to recommend. Tasted three times. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château Bourgneuf Pomerol 2019 95 View Excellent clarity and linearity here, this is direct and precise with a focus all the way through. A core of cool, fresh and mint-licked red fruit is joined by coffee bean and liquorice touches, going from start to finish gliding across the palate supported by firm but well-integrated tannins. Tense, hefty and complex, but also completely captivating. Drinking window: 2027 - 2045

Château Feytit-Clinet Pomerol 2019 95 View Evocative and expressive nose full of dark chocolate and clear truffle aromas with red cherry nuances. This has a nice svelteness, supple tannins but there is also a serious aspect to this - a straightness and linearity right now . Definitely on the dark spectrum with clear liquorice, coffee, black cherries, figs, prunes and raisins as well as black pepper and some bitter dark chocolate too. Heady and powerful, oaky and tannic but lifted by excellent acidity. Drinking window: 2027 - 2045

Château La Grave Pomerol 2019 95 View Dark blackcurrant and milk chocolate on the nose. Quite a firn, supple style with generous and concentrated fruit - dark blackcurrants, plums and black cherries laced with sweet black liquorice. Brooding and powerful but with excellent tension and precision. I love the dark side of this and the lingering flavour, so deep and long. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château La Violette Pomerol 2019 95 View Scented and aromatic with ample appeal on the nose. Vibrant and plush on the palate, this is slick with charm and character. Deep and rich no doubt but with carefully placed tannins that carry the fruit and acidity through to the lifted, super fresh finish. A seductive style that gets the right balance between power and poise. One for the cellar. Drinking window: 2026- 2040

Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2019 95 View Wonderfully evocative nose, rich and vibrant, floral and perfumed alongside red fruits with a tiny touch of wood spice. Rich but dark and cooling, a brooding and bewitching style with liquorice-laced fruit and firm tannins. Serious, mouth filling, concentrated and rich but well delivered. There is a clarity to the fruit but this is all muscle and sinew at the moment. Lovely but tight and tense, so focussed with a hint of crushed stone and mint on the finish. A characterful style. Drinking window: 2025 - 2044

Château Petit-Village Pomerol 2019 95 View Sweet exotic spices on the nose, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, sweet orange rind - it smells wonderful. Chalky tannins are at the fore right now alongside juicy blackcurrant fruit and soft salinity. Great freshness, the acidity is high, touching on mouth watering while the tannins come in to support and cool mint takes effect. There's a real minerality to this also which gives a clean feeling to the finish. Each element feels well handled and presented, there's lots going on. Fine, precise and focussed with just a touch of austerity that will soften in time. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château Rouget Pomerol 2019 95 View Ripe and dried red berry fruit on the nose, raisins, freshly picked raspberries and blueberries. Some wonderful potpourri perfume too. Great grip and hold from the start - this is tannic and they coat the mouth but with such a bright and juicy aspect too. Real energy here, a lighter if you can say that (as still 14.5%) style, with focus on delicate red fruits, perfume and dark chocolate. RIch to start with, muscular with a bold immediate taste then the delicacy comes in. A wonderful aerial style that is all in balance but still needs some time. It will reward cellaring. Great potential here and quality winemaking on show. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2025 - 2045

Château Saint-Pierre Pomerol 2019 95 View Expressive on the nose, so aromatic. The palate is so delicious - dense and structured, powerful and muscular but so well packaged. Uber glamour here. Real depth of flavour with lingering spice from the liquorice and sweet cedar, some bitter dark chocolate, floral touches and even soft savoury truffle aspects too. I love it, chewy almost balancing intensity with freshness and just such clarity that you know it's been well worked. Buy and hold on to. Drinking window: 2025 - 2044

Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2019 95 View Ripe dark fruits and dried flowers abound on the nose, aromatic and expressive. Succulent and juicy on the palate but with a really rich, concentrated core of fruit giving intense blackcurrant, blueberry and black cherry flavours alongside coffee bean, dark chocolate and black pepper. Lovely combination of fruit and spice all balanced and given lift by bright acidity and a minty fresh finish. A structured and sophisticated wine with lots to like and lots to give. Totally moreish - one you want to drink now but should probably hold on to. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2025 - 2043

