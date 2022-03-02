After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 29 Sauternes and Barsac wines.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château ClimensSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201997
Château Doisy-VédrinesSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Lafaurie-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)201997
Château CoutetSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château GuiraudSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château RieussecSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château SuduirautSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château de Rayne VigneauSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201995
Château La Tour BlancheSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201995
Château d'ArcheSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201994
Château Doisy-Daëne, Les Etoiles de Doisy-DaëneSauternes201994
Château Sigalas RabaudSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201994
Clos Haut-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)201994
Château BroustetSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201993
Château Climens, Cypres de ClimensSauternes201993
Château Doisy-DaëneSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201993
Château Suduiraut, Lions de SuduirautSauternes201993
Château CaillouSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201992
Château d'Arche, Soleil d'ArcheSauternes201992
Château de MyratSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201992
Château Doisy-Védrines, DV by Doisy-VedrinesSauternes201992
Château FilhotSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201992
Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, La Chapelle de Lafaurie-PeyragueySauternes201992
Clos Haut-Peyraguey, SymphonieSauternes201992
Château de Rayne Vigneau, Madame de RayneSauternes201991
Château Guiraud, Petit GuiraudSauternes201990
Château LamotheSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201990
Château Lamothe-GuignardSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201990
Château Sigalas Rabaud, LieutenantSauternes201990

