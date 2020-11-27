If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your favourite gin lover, it can be difficult to know where to start. The current boom in the gin category means there are hundreds of brands to choose from, including classic London Dry styles and characterful craft gins, as well as exotic botanicals and flavoured gins.
To make life easier we’ve rounded up our top five picks on gins and gin gift packs that will bring a smile to the face of any gin-drinker on Christmas Day
Gin gifts to buy for Christmas
Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin & Glass Gift Set
Fruity gift pack from Whitley Neill containing a bottle of its Raspberry Gin and a balloon glass for gin and tonics.
£33.50 £23.50 on Amazon UK (Save £10)
Hendrick’s Gin Limited Release Christmas Cracker Gift Set
Hendrick’s is infused with cucumber and rose petals for a distinctive taste. We love the festive packaging on this limited release.
£35 £29 on Amazon UK (Save £6)
Sandy Leaf Farm Ultimate Gin Maker’s Kit
Get creative with this botanicals kit. Just add 700ml of any basic vodka to produce 10 bottles of your own botanical-infused gin.
£29.99 £24.99 on Amazon UK (Save £5)
Tarquin’s Cornish Dry Gin
One for fans of small-batch craft gins, Tarquin’s is a modern take on a classic London Dry gin. Its icy blue frosted bottle looks the part for a winter tipple too.
£32.50 £30 on Amazon UK (Save £2.50)
Edinburgh Christmas Gin
With spicy, aromatic notes of frankincense and myrrh alongside the classic juniper, this is a warming gin either to sip or mix in a G&T.
£34.99 £33.94 on Amazon UK (Save £1.05)