Black Friday wine deals – Latest

Black Friday has become one of the biggest sales days of the year for retailers in both the UK and US, but it isn't just 64-inch plasma televisions on offer. Below, we take a look at some of the spirits and wine deals out there.

See below for who’s offering Black Friday wine deals in the UK and US.

Wines in the deals below bear no correlation to wines tasted independently by Decanter experts and appearing in our wine reviews section.

Black Friday wine deals in the UK

Amazon UK

The deals are changing quickly; at the moment they’ve got up to 40% on Champagnes. Stand outs are the Laurent Perrier Rosé, Mumm NV and Bollinger Champagne La Grande Annee Vintage 2007.

Waitrose

At the moment, Waitrose is offering 25% off fizz and 1/3 off selected wines. Bollinger, Ayala and Nyetimber are the stand out offers in the bubbles section; whilst there are some great party wines for the festive season.

Majestic Wine

Majestic is also pushing Rioja, as well as New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. It’s offering a Black Friday wine special of 25% off wines in each category. However, the small print says that you have to buy at least six bottles to get the deal.

Some of you may remember that Majestic recently dropped its six bottle minimum purchase rule; but not for this offer, it seems. The retailer, which toasted a return to profit in the first half of its current fiscal year, also says you can next day delivery if you order by 6pm.

Marks & Spencer – Decanter supermarket of the year 2016

Marks & Spencer, Decanter’s supermarket of the year 2016, is more low-key about the whole Black Friday jamboree, but it’s offering several ‘gifting weekend’ deals. This includes a ‘buy two and save 25%’ offer on cases of wine, and specifically Champagne and Prosecco. Their “house” Champagne, Abel Charlot, is currently down to £17.00.

Roberson – Decanter online retailer of the year 2016

Roberson is celebrating 25 years of life this week and is sticking to its North American inclinations to offer Bergström, Old Stones Chardonnay 2013 from Oregon’s Willamette Valley at 25% off.

Great Western Wine

A once they’re gone, they’re gone deal with up to 40% off. An aged Margaret River Cab is the stand out: Howard Park Leston Cabernet Sauvignon 2012

Black Friday wine deals in the US

Sherry-Lehmann

New York’s Sherry-Lehmann, soon to open in California, is entering into the spirit of Black Friday by offering ‘free shipping everywhere’, as long as you spend more than $250. The deal ends one minute short of midnight tonight (25 November).

Total Wine

This year Total Wine are focusing on $15 off purchases over $100 allowing you to mix and match. There hasn’t been a repeat of their black Friday deals from last year.

Wine.com

Wine.com is also offering 30% off a whole raft of wines, although it isn’t tailoring this to Black Friday specifically.

Suffice to say, it is offering flat rate shipping at $5 and money off some top wines, including Stag’s Leap Cellars’ Artemis 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon and also Dom Pérignon 2006 in a limited edition gift box designed by Björk and Chris Cunningham.

updated 24/11/2017

