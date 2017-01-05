New Year sales – UK wine offers

We have scoured the January sales to bring you a selection of New Year deals at UK wine merchants and supermarkets, so you can save time as well as money - and stock up before the expected Brexit price rises kick in.

Below you can find wines from reputable producers on offer in New Year sales at several major merchants and supermarkets.

So whether you’re starting the year as you mean to go on, or storing up for life after dry January, take a look at the savings on offer across a range of trusted retailers including Harrods, Berry Bros & Rudd and The Wine Society.

*Note: The listed wines are from reputable producers, but not all have been reviewed by Decanter. Deals were correct at the time of publication.

 

Chateau D’Esclans, Rock Angel Rosé, Côtes de Provence, France 2015

Now £17.95

Save £8 was £25.95

 

 

 

 

Penfolds, Yattarna Chardonnay, Australia 2012

Now £79.95

Save £30.05 was £110

 

 

 

 

 

Domaine Buisson-Charles, Meursault Vieilles Vignes, France 2014

Now £39.95

Save £10 was £49.95

 

 

 

 

Domaine Fourrier, Gevrey-Chambertin Vieilles Vignes, France 2013

Now £58.95

Save £11 was £69.95

 

 

 

 

 

Domaine Joseph Voillot, Premier Cru Les Brouillards, Volnay, France 2012

Now £44.95

Save £15 was £59.95

 

 

 

 

 

Ladoucette, Baron de ‘L’, Pouilly-Fumé, France 2002

Now £88.95 

Save £11 was £99.95

 

 

 

 

 

Domaine Michelot, Meursault Clos St-Félix, France 2014

Now £36.95

Save £6 was £42.95

 

 

 

 

 

Keermont Companion, Merlot, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2012

Case of 12 £191.40

Save £90.60 was £282

 

 

 

 

 

Domaine de Montille, Les St Juliens, Nuits-St-Georges, France 2011

Case of 12 £359.40

Save £162.60  was £522

 

 

 

 

Telmo Rodriguez, Pegaso Granito, Castilla y León, Spain 2008

Case of 12 £270

Save £123 was £393

 

 

 

 

 

Château de Puligny, Clos des Grandes Vignes, Premier Cru, Nuits-St-Georges 2011

Case of 12 £419.40

Save £240.60 was £660

 

Australia Felix, Shiraz-Sagrantino, Swan Hill, Victoria, Australia 2014

Case of 12 £83 

Save £19 was £102

 

 

 

 

Brazin, Old-Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2013

Case of 12 £114

Save £24 was £138

 

 

 

 

 

Louis Jadot, Premier Cru Lavaux St-Jacques, Gevrey-Chambertin, France 2012

Case of 6 £372

Save £42 was £414

 

 

 

 

New Year salesDomaine Bruno Clair, Premier Cru Clos du Fonteny, Gevrey-Chambertin, France 2012

Now £65

Save £10 was £75

 

 

 

 

  • Last updated 05/01/17. Deals correct at time of publication but may be subject to change.