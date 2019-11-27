Learn from the experts at Decanter’s world-class tutored tastings. Masterclasses last 90 minutes. (Tickets are sold separately to Grand Tasting tickets and places are strictly limited).

11am: La Rioja Alta, S.A. – The Art of Ageing – £75

Speaker: Speaker: Julio Sáenz Fernández, winemaker of La Rioja Alta, S.A.

La Rioja Alta S.A. is one of the oldest wineries in Rioja, run today by the fifth generation of family owners. Founded in 1890, it is renowned for its traditionally produced wines, aged in oak barrels for extended periods of time. Unusually for a great Rioja estate it owns its own vineyards, enabling it to meticulously monitor the quality of the grapes. In this masterclass you will taste an extraordinary line-up of its top wines, including the famed Gran Reserva 904 and 890 series, with vintages going as far back as 1981. This is an unmissable masterclass for Rioja fans.

• La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 890, Rioja 2005, 1995, 1981

• La Rioja Alta, Gran Reserva 904, Rioja 2010, 2001, 1995

• La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza Selección Especial, Rioja 2010

• La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza Reserva Especial, Rioja 2001

• La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza, Rioja 1995

• La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza, Rioja 1985

1.30pm: The New Classification of DOQ Priorat – £65

Speaker: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Decanter World Wine Awards joint Regional Chair for Spain and member of Spain’s Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino

Priorat is a region riding high on international prestige right now. An array of top-class wines have conquered world markets on the basis of their uniqueness – largely due to the incredibly unusual slate soil and dry climate combinations found in the region, which influence the terroir profoundly. Recently Priorat decided to pioneer a classification for its vineyards according to their quality potentials. This magnificent tasting will showcase the top wines that justify such an ambitious approach. It will include the first ‘Gran Vinya Classificada’ wine (Grand Cru), L’Ermita by Alvaro Palacios – the only time this incredible wine has ever been presented at a tasting in the UK.

• Ferrer Bobet, Vinyes Velles Selecció Especial 2016

• Costers del Priorat, Clos Cypres 2016

• Mas d’en Gil, Clos Fontà 2016

• Clos Mogador, Manyetes 2014

• Mas Doix, Doix 2000

• Mas Martinet, Camí Pesseroles 2017

• Scala Dei, Masdeu 2017

• Torres, Mas de la Rosa Vinyes Velles 2016

• Vall Llach, Mas de La Rosa 2016

• Alvaro Palacios, L’Ermita 2017

4pm: Rare Museum Wines from Portuguese Icons – £55

Speaker: Sarah Ahmed, The Wine Detective, wine writer & Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chair for Portugal

This masterclass will showcase exceptionally fine and rare wines from Portugal’s most esteemed wine regions. Ten iconic producers have delved into their museum stock, sharing vinous gems which beautifully articulate Portugal’s unique native grape varieties, terroir, winemaking craft and tradition. Join Sarah Ahmed as she shares her expertise on this fascinating country and presents some of the greatest wines in Portugal for

you to taste.

• Caves São João, Porta dos Cavaleiros Reserva

Seleccionada, Dão 1975

• Buçaco Tinto Reservado (Vinho de Mesa) 2011

• Luis Pato, Vinha Barrosa Vinha Velha, Beiras 2009

• Mouchão, Tonel No3-4, Alentejo 2013

• Quinta do Mouro, Rótulo Dourado, Alentejano 2007

• Quinta do Crasto, Vinha Maria Teresa, Douro Valley 2011

• Casa Ferreirinha, Quinta da Leda, Douro Valley 2008

• Quinta do Noval, Vintage Port 2000

• Kopke, Colheita Port 1966

• Blandy’s, Frasqueira Malmsey Madeira 1981