Absolut and Brancott produce vodka-Sauvignon blend

Swedish vodka producer Absolut has paired up with Pernod Ricard stablemate Brancott Estate to produce a 'sparkling fusion' of vodka and Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

A spokesman for the new blend, called Absolut Tune, said he would not be ‘sharing the specifics’ on how the sparkle was created other than that it was a ‘fusion process’.

A blend of 60% vodka and 40% Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, the final alcohol level is 14%.

The product was launched in three bars in Sydney, Australia as part of a month-long trial.

Absolut would not comment on its future beyond a limited edition bottling.

No-one from the three bars trialling the product responded to Decanter.com‘s requests for a verdict on the product; Decanter.com is currently awaiting a sample from Australia.

The company’s press release says, ‘The first taste of Absolut Tune reveals vibrant, fresh tropical fruits with a balanced sweetness through the front and mid palate which is brought to life through the bubbles…and with a persistent medium strength Absolut vodka flavour and balanced sweetness leading on to a dry finish.’

Written by Rebecca Gibb in Auckland