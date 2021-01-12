Best rums for beginners

Rum: A rough guide

There are few certainties when it comes to rum. The clearest distinction is between base product used: molasses or sugarcane juice. The vast majority of rum is made from molasses, a byproduct of refining sugar, however a tiny proportion is made using the pressed sugarcane juice which results in a much fresher, grass-edged style…

Rhum Agricole

Distinguished by the use of fresh sugarcane juice rather than molasses, rhum agricole originates from the French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, Haiti, Marie-Galante, Martinique and Réunion. Rhum agricole from Martinique even has its own AOC (appellation d’origine contrôlée). These rums are known for their grassy, slightly earthy, fresh flavours, which can work extraordinarily well in cocktails such as the Montego Bay or Ti Punch.

Cachaça

Brazil’s answer to rhum agricole, cachaça is also distilled from sugarcane juice. White cachaça can be aged for up to one year and is the key ingredient in a Caipirinha, while gold cachaça can be aged for much longer and is good for sipping.

White rum

You may think that all white rum is unaged, however some are moderately aged then filtered to remove colour – one of the best known examples of this is Bacardí Carta Blanca, which is a blend of one- to three-year-old rums aged separately in ex-bourbon casks then charcoal filtered. The best white rums are delicate and fragrant, however don’t drink these on the rocks – instead, use them in a variety of cocktails such as the Mojito, Daquiri, Piña Colada and the somewhat lethal Fog Cutter, where the white rum component lends bite and aromatics.

Golden rum

Perhaps the most confusing category, golden rums often contain artificial colouring. While some unscrupulous bottlers use this as a way of suggesting the rum has more age than it really does, it should be pointed out that many others merely add some colouring to produce a uniform-looking product for the shelves. This category is in general fuller-bodied than white rum, making it a more robust alternative that can be substituted for its lighter cousin. One of the most popular golden rums is Mount Gay Eclipse, whose components are aged for up to 24 months in ex-bourbon and ex-whisky barrels. Golden rum is an essential component in cocktails such as the Bermudan Rum Swizzle, Shark’s Tooth and Zombie.

Dark rum

More full-bodied than golden rums, dark rums are often aged for longer periods and develop richer, bolder flavours. Ageing in oak, combined in some cases with colouring, results in dark coloured rums of a similar shade to 12-year-plus whiskies. Dark rums may or may not have an age statement on the label. We are firmly into ‘sipping rum’ territory here; use dark rum in cocktails such as the Old Fashioned or enjoy on the rocks to make the most of their complexity.

Navy rum

Navy rum has a long history in the English navy, and today’s rums labelled as ‘Navy’ are mostly blends of spirits from the old British colonies of Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and British Guyana, bottled at a minimum of 54.5% abv. Bold and smooth but often with a funky edge, navy rum can be sipped over ice or used in cocktails such as the Painkiller and Grog.

Overproof rum

As the name suggests, overproof rum is high in alcohol, reaching 75.5% abv (151 proof) in some cases. Available in white and dark versions, its spiritual home is Jamaica, where J Wray & Nephew White Overproof accounts for around 90% of rum sales and is even used in a ceremonial role for funeral libations and christenings. Traditionally, overproof rum is drunk in Jamaica mixed with water or milk, although you’re more likely to find it used in a Reggae Rum Punch these days. You can also find cocktails with an overproof float, sometimes alight and sometimes not.