Best Scotch to buy for St Andrews Day: great Cyber Monday deals

Today is St Andrews Day, which means there’s no excuse needed to reach for a bottle of Scotch. And since today is also Cyber Monday, the good news is that there are plenty of great bargains to be found if you’re buying online.

Scotch is one of the most popular whisky styles in the world. Scotland’s damp, cool climate is ideal for making whisky, with distilleries all over the country: from the Borders in the south up to the islands of Orkney.

Blends, made from a combination of malt and grain whiskies, account for most of the Scotch market. But single malts – small-batch whiskies that are produced at one distillery using only barley, water and yeast – are much sought-after by whisky lovers.

There are also blended malts – a mix of two or more single malts – and single grain whiskies, which, as the name suggests, come from a named grain distillery.

Whether you already have a favourite style or brand of Scotch, or you’re looking to discover something new, Cyber Monday is a great time to buy. Amazon UK has a selection of deals across its whisky range. But we’ve also hand-picked these deals from specialist whisky retailers if you can’t decide what to buy…