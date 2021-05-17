Five ‘Summer Stunners’ from Justerini & Brooks

“The month of May has every right to lay claim to being the finest month of the year, and doubly so in 2021 as we emerge blinking from lockdown,” says Justerini & Brooks buyer, Julian Campbell.

“To celebrate, we have put together a fabulous selection that covers all the bases for long, warm weekends – or weeks – in the sun. Our selection is eclectic and caters for all tastes and budgets: there are big names such as Château Grand Village, Raul Perez and Schloss Lieser and we’ve also chosen lesser-known producers and under-the-radar gems. Riesling and Chenin Blanc feature heavily because this season of crisp sunshine and lush landscapes lends itself particularly well to the chiselled nature of these two varieties. But there are also light and fragrant whites from South Africa and Spain, and a selection of bubbles. These are spring and early summer staples that no household should go without.”

Justerini & Brooks, established in 1749, is well-known for its unrivalled portfolio from some of the world’s greatest Châteaux, estates and domaines. The fine wine merchant is also committed to unearthing and championing young, new talent, as well as offering its customers an extensive range of immediate drinking wines.

Diapason, Mesnil, Grand Cru, Blanc de Blancs, Brut, NV

“These are thrillingly individual, intense and powerful Champagnes, with each cuvée vividly expressing its own unique and distinct character,” says buyer Julian Campbell. “This is reflected in the new name for the Le Mesnil cuvée: Diapason. One terroir is bottled, to produce one pure note of Champagne,just as a Diapason (French for ‘tuning fork’) gives you one pure note. This is superb blend of 2009 (60%) and 2008 (40%).” Disgorged after over seven years sur lie.

Grüner Veltliner, Strass, Birgit Eichinger, 2018

“The style here is one of full-bodied purity, best played out in their exceptionally salty, richly-textured Gruner Veltliners that hail from a range of volcanic loess and loam slopes,” says buyer Mark Dearing. “Winemaking is precise and modern, seeking freshness through almost exclusive use of temperature-controlled stainless steel for fermentation and aging. Birgit Eichinger delivers a bright and zesty expression of Grüner Veltliner, with spice and salt; wholesome and delicious.”

Piesporter Goldtropfchen, Riesling, Kabinett, Schloss Lieser, 2017

Julian describes Schloss Lieser as “one of the new stars of the Mosel” with Thomas Haag (son of Wilhelm at Fritz Haag) focusing on his prime plots in the due-south-facing Niederberg Helden vineyard of Lieser. Here, the thicker-set grey / blue slate of the Helden vineyard produces a slightly heavier style of wine that sometimes needs a little more bottle age to show its true colours. He can also claim to have some of the Mosel’s lowest yields.

“This is the second year that Thomas has made fruit from this exceptional site,” says Julian, “and the results are stunning. Bright, complex and very precise fruit notes flood the nose, before a burst of ripe pineapple and mango washes across the palate. There is so much fruit here, but also control with a great acidity and fabulous nervous energy that gives structure on a vibrant fruit core.”

Ultreia, Godello, Raul Perez 2019

“We know Raúl as one of the world’s most talented, innovative and restless winemakers,” says Mark Dearing. “His constant reinvention of his own portfolio and quest to restore old Bierzo vineyards – plus all his consultancy projects around the world – has helped put this corner of north-western Spain back on the map. His mission is always to express the origins of a parcel of vines, and push the boundaries of quality within the region.”

The estate vineyards are in the eastern part of the Bierzo zone, with 30 to 35-year-old vines planted on schist and clay soils: all plots are fermented in oak tank and final blending is just before bottling. “In hot vintages Godello can be very tropical, but in 2019 it is much clearer and more serious with a mouth-watering freshness,” says Mark.

Bourgogne, Blanc, Bachelet Monnot, 2018

In 2005, brothers Marc and Alexandre Bachelet returned from years of winemaking travel to set up this Domaine that spans ten hectares over the Maranges, Santenay and Puligny-Montrachet communes. “Their burning desire was to make the finest possible wines, and to do this they have adopted a very natural, labour-intensive approach,” explains Giles. The use of larger-sized barrels alongside the traditional barriques has reduced the oak impact, replacing it with a punch of yellow fruit that refines and refocuses with a long, tapering, Puligny-esque finish. In essence, a sophisticated and attractive Bourgogne from one of the region’s most exciting young winemaking team.”

