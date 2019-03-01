Promotional feature

Much like selecting an excellent bottle of wine, there’s a skill to choosing the right investments. Fortunately, some of the same rules apply.

Consider the terroir, and the producer

Understanding the terroir of the vineyard and producer is like navigating the global economic climate and the market conditions for investments.

Click & Invest scrutinise tens of thousands of assets to identify only those best-suited for your financial needs. We constantly monitor your proportion of assets to ensure that your portfolio is in line with your risk strategy.

Maturity matters

Investing is a long-term strategy. It’s possible to make losses, especially in the short-term, but over longer periods, investing offers better growth potential than cash savings.

Why? Although storing money in a savings account may seem sensible, over the long term inflation can eat away at your savings. Investing can help to protect from this wealth erosion, as your money is better positioned for growth.

Start investing at clickandinvest.com

Expensive isn’t always better

In the past investing was very costly, as you’d need to employ an independent financial advisor or wealth manager. But now there are numerous online investment platforms that offer different levels of service with much lower fees.

We have an offer with Click & Invest so that you can pay no management fees for your first 12 months, on investments up to £50,000. Terms and conditions apply; for more information see clickandinvest.com/yourclickisa

Just enter this code when you open your account: CLICKISA21

With investment your capital is at risk. This article is not intended to constitute personal advice and no action should be taken, or not taken, on account of information provided.