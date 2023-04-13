Achaval Ferrer launches the 2019 Fincas trilogy

Only a handful of wineries among the global fine wine elite are true ambassadors for the terroir they hail from and of its respective flagship grapes. Achaval Ferrer no doubt stands as the flag-bearer for Malbec and Mendoza, which have a benchmark expression in the estate’s three iconic single vineyards bottlings: Finca Bella Vista, Finca Mirador and Finca Altamira.

Two decades of excellence

Since their inaugural vintage, in 1999, these Malbecs have offered a privileged insight into the complexity of three of the most singular terroirs in Mendoza. Their quality, expressiveness and age-worthiness raised firmly places Argentina in the sphere of the most prestigious fine wine producing countries.

With the extraordinary 2019 vintage, Achaval Ferrer has once again lived up to the wonderful potential of these unique plots. Winemaker Gustavo Rearte says ‘2019 will be remembered as a great harvest for Mendoza and for Achaval Ferrer. It was very typical for Mendoza, with a dry, fresh growing season, tempered by light breezes and sunshine at all stages. A vintage very similar to 2011, with rainfall close to 150-180mm and average temperatures of 19.5° from October to April. High temperatures during the day and cool nights allowed the stomata of the canopy to rest for long periods of the day, granting homogeneous bunch growth and good fruit concentration.’ Rearte believes ‘the 2019 harvest stands out for its authenticity, given that it was a year very expressive of terroir.’

The 2019 Achaval Ferrer Fincas trilogy – a collector’s jewel

Achaval Ferrer has taken the responsibility of preserving a unique viticultural legacy that allows them to produce their most treasured and sought-after labels. The three old vineyards that preserve the DNA of century-old vines bear witness to a philosophy in which respect for the terroir and minimal intervention come to the forefront – each wine is but a jewel made from three unique gems. Each of the vines in these vineyards are ungrafted historical monuments to viticulture, many of them dating back to the pre-phylloxera period, with low but extremely well-balanced yields.

A unique combination of viticultural singularity and winemaking craftsmanship sets the stage for Achaval Ferrer Fincas trilogy, which achieved yet another extraordinary iteration in 2019.

Achaval Ferrer Finca Bella Vista 2019

Finca Bella Vista is a 113-year-old vineyard located at 990 metres above sea level on the southern bank of the Mendoza river, in Perdriel, Luján de Cuyo. Growing conditions yielded a wine of great varietal character, with a profound sense of place, silky texture and well-honed tannins.

Only 6710 bottles produced.

Achaval Ferrer Finca Mirador 2019

First planted in 1921 on alluvial soils, Finca Mirador is located at an altitude of 700 metres, in Medrano, on the west bank of the Tunuyan River. The 2019 vintage is distinctively fragrant and complex, with red fruit aromas mirrored in the flavourful, velvety palate.

Only 4220 bottles produced.

Achaval Ferrer Finca Altamira 2019

A 73-year-old vineyard at an altitude of 1050 metres, Finca Altamira is located in southern Uco Valley. Achaval Ferrer became the first Argentinian winery to be awarded a 100-point score from Decanter with the 1999 vintage of this wine. The 2019 release has an outstanding fruity character topped by mineral notes that result in the distinctive profile with which this Malbec gained its flagship status and recognition.

Only 9468 bottles produced.

