Achaval Ferrer – The 2018 vintage of the acclaimed Fincas trilogy

Long before Mendoza became one of the world’s most important wine regions and Malbec earned its renown as a world-class variety, a handful of Argentinian wineries were already garnering global recognition.

Among them was Achaval Ferrer. Having discovered and restored several century-old, ungrafted Malbec vineyards in Mendoza – Finca Bella Vista, Finca Mirador and Finca Altamira – the winemaking team harvested them to produce exclusive single-vineyard Malbecs that have since become an essential piece of the global wine scene.

2018, an exceptional vintage for Achaval Ferrer

After four challenging years, 2018 marked a return to balanced weather in Mendoza. ‘We got back to a textbook season’, says Gustavo Rearte, head winemaker at Achaval Ferrer, ‘which allowed us to achieve perfect ripeness thanks to the dry, cool conditions and consistent sunlight.’

Although slightly damper than usual, higher temperatures meant that the wines grew more complex and intense during the summer of 2018. The ripening period added depth and silky tannins, while the average to low rainfall and constant temperatures in the run up to harvest enhanced complexity and texture, contributing to the excellent ageing potential.

An elegant vintage from three iconic Fincas

The superb conditions enjoyed in 2018 yielded one of the most elegant editions of Achaval Ferrer’s Fincas trilogy. ‘The 2018 wines are harmonious, elegant and complex expressions of our vineyards,’ says Rearte. Made with a minimal intervention, low-yield approach, the trilogy expresses the essence and character of each of the iconic vineyards and their respective terroirs.

Finca Altamira 2018, from a plot planted in 1950 in Paraje Altamira, in the Uco Valley, shows perfect balance between ripe fruit and natural acidity. Citrus, balsamic and mineral notes are followed by a subtle, taut palate and a lengthy, balanced finish.

Finca Mirador 2018, meanwhile, made with grapes from a 1921 vineyard planted on a dry riverbed in Medrano, Maipú, presents notes of spice, a fruity core and a hint of graphite. The good tannic structure is balanced by the rich natural acidity typical of the terroir.

Finally, Finca Bella Vista 2018 hails from a 1910 vineyard located on the southern shore of the Mendoza River in Perdriel, Luján de Cuyo. It offers floral, fruity and spicy notes accompanied by the silky tannins characteristic of the clay and loam soils of Finca Bella Vista.

