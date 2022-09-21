Ampersand Wine Auctions – online bidding starts for “THE” Wine List

Ampersand Wine Auctions is marking its third anniversary with a momentous single cellar auction, presenting the outstanding collection of a recently closed renowned Belgian restaurant. The sale will present circa 7,000 bottles, across 1,400 lots, in what is Ampersand’s biggest auction to date.

The collection was painstakingly built over six years by the chef-owner, whose love for cuisine was only matched by his passion to source the world’s most iconic and distinct wines. With a particular focus on low-intervention boutique producers, the cellar includes some of the most sought-after modern classics, such as Jean-François Ganevat, Didier Dagueneau, Guy Roulot, Domaine des Miroirs (pictured below), Arianna Occhipinti or Champagne Nowack. All the long-standing classic names from France, Italy and Germany also form part of the line up, from Egon-Müller and Château Rayas to Clos Rougeard and Domaine Cheval Blanc, by way of Bruno Giacosa and Giuseppe Conterno. The collection is completed by a small stock of Belgium Beers from Cantillon, the most heralded Gueuze producer.

The uniqueness of this collection is a function not only of the quality of the producers and rarity of the wines it includes, but also of the unparalleled traceability of each item. All the wines and beers are being offered from the cellar of its first and only owner, having been purchased upon release either directly from the producers or their official Belgian importers. Since then they have been cellared in a single location and in the best possible conditions. This sale is therefore a singular event and a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire wines from an unquestionable and passionate source. Either as a drinking or investment collectible, each lot bears a mark of character, authenticity and, of course, incredible value.

Online bidding starts today, September 22, on

the Drouot online platform.

Thursday October 6th (lots 1 to 709 – Champagne, Bordeaux, Loire, Jura and white Burgundy) and

Friday October 7th (lots 710 to 1,411 – red Burgundy, Rhône, rest of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, USA).

Producer highlights include:

Champagne: L’Eclapart, J. Selosse, Agrapart, Uysse-Colin, Nowack, Lassaigne,…

Bourgogne Blanc: Dauvissat, Raveneau, Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Coche-Dury, Domaine Leflaive, Pacalet, Roulot,

Bourgogne Rouge: Domaine de la Romanée Conti, Arnoux-Lachaux, Charles Lachaux, G. Roumier, Ramonet, Prieure-Roch, Coche-Dury, Mugnier, Comte Liger-Belair, D. Mortet, E. Rouget, Hudelot-Noëllat, Comte Lafon, Ramonet,…

Loire: Stephane Bernaudeau, Clos Rougeard, Dagueneau,…

Jura: Jean-François Ganevat, Domaine de Miroirs, Bruyere & Houillon, P. Overnoy, Domaine des Murmures, Domaine Labet, B. & S. Tissot, J. Puffeney, J. Macle,…

Bordeaux: Ausone, Cheval Blanc, Mouton Rothschild, Latour, Haut Brion, Petrus,…

Rhône: Château Rayas, J.L. Chave, Hirotake Ooka,…

Vin de France: Daniel Sage, Pierre Andrey, Rie & Hirofumi Shoji, Vignoble de l’Arbe Blanc,

Germany: Egon-Müller, Georg Breuer, Keller, Wittmann,…

Piedmont: G. Rinaldi, Roagna. G. Conterno, Burlotto, Gaja, R. Voerzio, B. Giacosa,…

Tuscany: Masseto, Ornellaia, Soldera, Salvioni,…

Veneto: Giuseppe Quintarelli,…

Sicily: Arianna Occhipinti, Frank Cornelissen, SRC, Gabrio & Giotto Bini,…

USA: Ridge, Hundred Acre, Will Harlan, Sine Qua Non,…

