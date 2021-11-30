Argentinian winery Trivento receives vegan certification

With wine drinkers increasingly aware of wellbeing and sustainability issues, such as environmental protection and animal welfare, Trivento has decided to implement an animal-free policy from vineyard to glass, achieving vegan certification for their Reserve, Golden Reserve and Eolo lines.

For the past 25 years, Trivento, part of the Viña Concha y Toro Family of Wineries, has positioned itself as one of the top five Argentinian wine exporters, specialising in Malbecs from the Luján de Cuyo region in Mendoza. If you live in the UK, you will probably have come across a bottle of Trivento Reserve Malbec, which Nielsen recently confirmed as the top brand (by value) in Britain.

Trivento also take pride in its leading position in the field of sustainability, having placed the concept at the core of its business model; an effort that was rewarded earlier this year with certification as a B Corporation. ‘Sustainability is our raison d’être – it defines our everyday operations,’ explains Trivento’s CEO Marcos Jofré. Part of this ethos involves meeting consumer expectations; analysts predict that the market for plant-based products will grow by 11.9% annually and be worth £55.75 billion by 2027.

You might wonder why all wines do not qualify as vegan when they are made from yeast-fermented grape juice. The fact is animal products, such as casein, gelatine, and egg whites, are regularly used in wineries during the clarification and stabilisation processes. Fortunately, animal-friendly alternatives such as clay, plant caseins and carbon are readily available allowing producers such as Trivento to produce vegan-certified wines.

On the other hand, matching vegan food with wine requires a little tweaking and experimentation. The main difference lies in the different nature of proteins and fats when one switches from animal to plant-based ingredients such as avocado and cashew nuts. Texture and cooking methods make a big difference too, for instance roasted or grilled vegetables work very well with reds, as grilled meats would do too.

Trivento has teamed up with Lucía Mortarotti, a doctor who specialises in plant-based nutrition, to produce a 5-episode series called ‘Cooking with Trivento’ which offers support and guidance about vegan food and wine pairing. It shows viewers how to make easy, healthy, vegan recipes to pair with five of the winery’s vegan-certified wines: Fusilli al pesto with Trivento Reserve Malbec; Warm kale, butternut squash and millet salad with Rosé Malbec; Vegan almond flour brownies with White Malbec; Chickpea and potato stew with Trivento Maximum Red Blend; and Mung bean curry with Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec.

A delicious way to discover Trivento’s new vegan certification from the Vegan Society and explore options for healthier, more sustainable living.

Discover more about Trivento here



Connect on: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter |