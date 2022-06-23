Armit Wines and La Rioja Alta – the chance to win three iconic wines

La Rioja Alta sits among the many flagship names of which Armit Wines is the exclusive importer in the UK and that have long formed the core of its leading portfolio. The company’s relationship with the iconic Rioja producer is a great example of the bonds forged with the key producers from Spain, Italy, France, and beyond, it represents, with access to the best prices and allocations of exclusive releases, vintages and formats.

Founded in the late 19th century as a joint venture of five historical families, La Rioja Alta helped define the standards of classic Rioja and his one the fine wine world’s most respected producers. They remain guardians of the region’s heritage styles, with their Tempranillo-based Gran Reservas among the benchmark examples of this category. Their careful, meticulous approach to winemaking – which includes inhouse barrel production and manual racking by candlelight – produces incredibly fine Rioja with supple tannins, a distinctive savoury character and great ability to age and improve in bottle.

The prize case includes:

Viña Ardanza 2015 – One Jeroboam (3L)

It’s not by chance that La Rioja Alta refers to British drinkers as ‘Ardanizstas’ – Viña Ardanza is by far the producer’s most popular wine in the UK and the label that has introduced many fans to the wider range. Ardanza is a blend of 80% Tempranillo and 20% Garnacha from high-altitude vineyards in Rioja Oriental, where gravelly soils reminiscent of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, produce rich fruit balanced by an incredible freshness. The wine is presented here in a rare double-magnum; only 1,000 Jeroboams were made.

Gran Reserva 904 2009 – One Magnum (1.5L)

A favourite among critics and consumers alike, the Gran Reserva 904 is named after the first vintage produced over a century ago. Simon Field MW described it as ‘surely one of the greatest wines of Spain’ in Decanter. This represents La Rioja Alta’s flagship style, with the 2009 vintage fully showing the perfect balance and ageing potential the producer strives for. This ‘feast for the senses’, as Sarah-Jane Evans MW described it upon release, is now hitting its drinking window with a glorious stride, but will evolve beautifully for up to 20 years for those willing to wait.

Gran Reserva 890 2005 – One bottle (75cl)

The 890 is La Rioja Alta’s rarest and most sought-after wine, produced only in the best vintages. Its 2005 iteration was received with much excitement and recognition. Winemaker Julio Saenz awarded it the ‘Selección Especial’ mention, designating one of the finest vintages ever produced under the label. Critics and journalists ratified this judgement, with James Suckling believing it to be “one of the greatest ever” and a successor to the legendary 1964.

