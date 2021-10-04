Austria’s first digital wine atlas unveiled

The origins of Austrian wine, including individual single vineyards (Rieden), can now be seen at a glance. After three years preparation, Wines of Austria has launched the world’s first digital wine atlas covering an entire wine-producing country on austrianvineyards.com.

Where does the Austrian wine in my glass come from? Austrianvineyards.com now provides the answer to this question – with unprecedented simplicity and precision. This site brings together all of Austria’s legally defined wine origins on a single interactive map – from the bottom level, where a wine’s origin is simply defined as being Austrian, through to the next level of the country’s 27 winegrowing regions and 458 winegrowing municipalities, and on to the top level of origin, the more than 4,300 highly revered single vineyards (Rieden).

Detailed information about more than 4,300 single vineyards

Austrianvineyards.com provides descriptions and data about all levels of origin – and the smaller the designated origin, the more detailed the information. Every single vineyard (Ried) description contains information about the area under vine, elevation, incline, orientation, average temperature, precipitation and sunshine hours, for example, which are key parameters for determining the quality and characteristic flavour of a wine.

The process is ongoing and continuous. Austrianvineyards.com will be continually updated to reflect the latest legal developments within the wine industry.

“The world’s first digital wine atlas covering an entire wine-producing country”

An international benchmark – also available in printed form

The launch of austrianvineyards.com also marks a pioneering milestone within the international wine industry. No other wine-producing country has ever catalogued all the origins of its wines and presented them in such a detailed way. Alongside the digital version, new single vineyard maps of all winegrowing regions are now available in printed form, showing all legally defined single vineyards.

Three years of intense collaboration with the University of Vienna & Plan+Land

The digital atlas, austrianvineyards.com, and the printed maps, are the result of three years of intense collaboration with the Department of Geography and Regional Research at the University of Vienna and the firm Plan+Land. The Austrian wine industry now has revolutionary, first-class tools for helping them to secure the success of their origin marketing.

Editor’s note:

“Ried” (plural “Rieden”) on the label of an Austrian wine indicates that the wine comes from a legally defined single vineyard.

Discover more: austrianvineyards.com