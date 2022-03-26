Baglio di Pianetto: Bridging the past and the future

In 1997, Count Paolo Marzotto combined a passion for the history and landscape of Sicily with an appreciation for the craftsmanship of the great French estates to start his own wine venture, Tenuta di Pianetto. The estate, in north-western Sicily, was thus founded upon the meeting of distant but complementary traditions.

A year later, the project expanded to the other side of the island, with the acquisition of Tenuta Baroni, located between Noto and Pachino. Again, two sides of the same universe came together in a single project. The two estates that now form Baglio di Pianetto represent dramatically different sides of the fascinating mosaic of terroirs that shape Sicily’s viticultural heritage.

The two estates share the same ethos, guided by three core values: Sustainability, Research and Excellence. With a clear understanding that great wine is primarily made in the vineyard, Baglio di Pianetto was managed, right from its inception, with sustainable viticulture in mind. Thinking well beyond the organic certification, the estates are managed in a way that promotes biodiversity, avoids water wastage by harvesting rainwater, reduces carbon emissions and relies solely on renewable energy sources. Research in turn allows for the most suitable varieties to be planted in each plot, promoting the natural adaptability of the plants to the vineyard’s conditions. The same principles are applied in the wineries, designed to be energy efficient and using gravity whenever possible.

But at Baglio di Pianetto sustainability is understood holistically, not merely as an environmental concept but also from a social and cultural perspective; the company believes that all the aspects of terroir – landscape, people, culture – need to be treasured and preserved for future generations.

The fruit of these efforts yield a range of diverse wines, from monovarietal everyday drinkers, to festive sparklings and age worthy reserve blends, with a common denominator: remaining true to Count Paolo Marzotto’s founding passion of respect for tradition and excellence.

A quarter of a century later his passion lives on, in every single bottle of Baglio di Pianetto’s wines.

Baglio di Pianetto organises winery tours with winetastings and welcomes guests at its exclusive 13-room Agrirelais.

