Beaulieu Vineyard – Cult wines, meticulously crafted since 1900

When George and Fernande Latour first saw the breathtaking expanse of Napa Valley near Rutherford, Fernande exclaimed ’Quel beau lieu!’, words that have been immortalised in the name of the vineyard founded by the Latours in 1900. This sense of wonder, alongside the wealth of winemaking and viticulture knowledge brought by George from Bordeaux, are the foundations of Beaulieu Vineyard, and the principles that still guide the company 122 years on.

Beaulieu Vineyard has played a key role in placing Napa Valley on the world stage among the most renowned fine wine regions, not least through the creation of one of the region’s first cult wines: the Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. The label has become, since its inaugural 1936 vintage, a benchmark Rutherford Cabernet, prized for its complexity, balance and ageing potential. The 2019 vintage is the epitome of these attributes, having recently been awarded 100 points by James Suckling, who in his review highlighted the character of an ‘expressive and refined’ wine, whose ‘ultra-fine tannins display millions of layers’.’Real Napa Valley red here…Benchmark’, Suckling concluded.

The quality, expressiveness and consistency of Beaulieu Vineyard’s wines has been achieved by combining state-of-the-art technology with gentle, traditional winemaking methods. These complementary tools allow for the expression of Beaulieu’s remarkable vineyard terroir to be fully captured and enhanced year-on-year.

From the moment George Latour acquired his first 1.6 hectares in Rutherford, to the awards and accolades of today, Beaulieu’s winemaking legacy has remained unbroken, firmly grounded on its founder’s philosophy. Today, Trevor Durling presides as only the fifth chief winemaker in the winery’s 122-year history, following the revered Jeffrey Stambor. Respectful of and humbled by Beaulieu Vineyard’s storied history, Trevor leads the winemaking team keenly aware of his role in helping to shape the winery’s future and of his privileged responsibility as guardian of a unique legacy.

We believe that true quality takes time: to craft, to test, to achieve, to perfect. For 121 years, Beaulieu Vineyard has produced exceptional Napa wines because we don’t simply take time — we master it.

Georges De Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

£125.00 | $165.00

Available via La Place de Bordeaux and through stockists across the globe.

Discover more about Beaulieu Vineyard



Connect on Facebook | Instagram