Roads lined with bougainvillaea and olive trees, Lake Garda reflecting the evening sun: this timeless landscape forms the backdrop for the celebrated wines of the Bardolino region. Spanning 2,550ha of vineyards, Bardolino is a region situated in western Veneto, located on the southeastern shore of Lake Garda.

With the Adige river valley and the Monte Baldo range to the north, soils here are sedimentary and gravel- based, the product of glacial deposits. A historic area for winemaking, Bardolino has built a reputation for red and rosato styles produced from permitted varieties Corvina Veronese, Rondinella, Corvinone and Molinara.

Ray O’Connor MW points out that although Bardolino ‘is not new to the world of wine, the quality and style of its wines perfectly suit what a lot of the market is looking for today: lighter and fresher reds as well as premium, elegant rosés. The region has the benefit of a stunning lake and surroundings for people to appreciate the wines.’

Bardolino is also a key location for wine tourism, from the immersive journey through winemaking history offered at Cantina Zeni to local lakeside cuisine at restaurants such as Taverna Kus and Affi Wine Bar.

The following small selection is only a snapshot of what the Bardolino region – with around 100 producers, from small, family-run businesses to large-scale wineries – has to offer.

Bardolino DOC & Bardolino Classico DOCG

The celebrated reds of Lake Garda (DOC established in 1968) are typically light with good fragrance, hints of spice, distinctive salinity and an under-explored potential for ageing. Classico wines are produced from Bardolino’s traditional heartland.

Le Fraghe, Bardolino DOC Bio 2023

Relatively pale in the glass with lovely perfume. Smokey and concentrated on the nose, black peppery notes, stewed strawberries and homemade jam.

Alc 12%

Monte Zovo, Bardolino DOC 2023

Rich, warm and welcoming on the palate: cassis and blackcurrant, well balanced by fresh acidity. A herbal hint of rosemary, lavender and black pepper, together with a lingering, dark-fruited mulberry note.

Alc 12.5%

Albino Piona, Bardolino DOC 2023

Rosemary, lavender and eucalyptus on the nose, carrying through on the palate with notes of pine, red cherry and cassis, good acid and gentle tannins. Enjoy chilled with roast lamb.

Alc 12.5-13%

Le Tende, Bardolino Classico DOCG Bio 2023

Intense cherry syrup, strawberry coulis and crème de cassis, cut through with well-integrated acid – fresh on the finish. Alc 12.5%

Chiaretto di Bardolino

Designated ‘Chiaretto di Bardolino’ since 2021, the region’s rosé emphasises terroir identity, and is produced from up to 95% Corvina Veronese, a minimum of 5% Rondinella, and occasionally a little Molinara. Accounting for roughly 1,000ha of Bardolino’s vineyards, Chiarettos are typically pale in colour due to low levels of varietal anthocyanins, and characterised by a distinctive saline note – a trait typical of the morainic soils (from glacial deposits). This category is giving rise to an exciting culture of rosé winemaking experimentation, from use of terracotta to lees contact.

Monte del Frà, Chiaretto di Bardolino DOC 2023

Very pale pink, with Mediterranean herb notes: rosemary, lavender, oregano and sage mingle with a gentle citrus blossom character, concluding on a refreshing, slightly salty finish.

Alc 12.5%

Cavalchina, Chiaretto di Bardolino DOC 2023

Golden pale pink in the glass, with wonderful floral and stone fruit character, peaches and honeyed apricots; slightly creamy body and zingy acidity.

Alc 12.5%

Tenuta La Presa, Chiaretto di Bardolino DOC 2023

Very pale salmon in the glass, notes of sweet wild strawberries and raspberries, together with grapefruit, peach and herbal nuances. Clean on the palate, with refreshing acidity and a moreish, saline finish.

Alc 13%

Aldo Adami, Chiaretto di Bardolino DOC 2023

Extremely floral, Gewürztraminer-like, notes of jasmine and honeysuckle, structuring acidity and perfumed wild strawberries on the finish.

Alc 12.5%

Bardolino Sottozone

Introduced by the Consorzio in 2018, Bardolino’s three subzones (sottozone) demonstrate a growing focus on terroir expression and quality wine production at lower yields. The Montebaldo subzone to the north is cooler and fresher, whilst La Rocca, situated closest to Lake Garda, benefits from a Mediterranean climate. Meanwhile Sommacampagna, the southernmost subzone, sees the lowest rainfall and warmest days – nuances that producers are exploring.

Guerrieri-Rizzardi, Delara Montebaldo Bardolino DOC 2022

Smoked strawberry jam on the nose, bright cherry with savoury hints and

fresh acidity on the palate. Gently chalky tannins lead into a herbal, dried mint finish.

Alc 13.5%

Giovanna Tantini, La Rocca Bardolino DOC 2022

Stewed red strawberries and dried prunes mingle with herbal, smoky, meaty nuances and gentle tannins.

Alc 12.5%

Gorgo, Sommacampagna Bardolino DOC Bio 2020

Chocolatey depth on the nose, following through on the palate, with beautiful sweetness of fruit. Think strawberry balsamic, pomegranate molasses, cherry bakewell and mocha notes, framed by gentle tannins.

Alc 12.5%

