Bodega Otronia – Pushing the boundaries for Pinot Noir in the Americas

Bodega Otronia, the latest viticultural star in the portfolio of Grupo Avinea – which is part of Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards – has quickly established itself as a beacon of excellence. Founded in 2010, the pioneering project has set out to overcome the obstacles presented by the climate of an area that has come to be known as ‘Patagonia Extrema’ (extreme Patagonia).

Located on the shores of Lake Musters next to the village of Sarmiento, in a central zone of the Chubut Province and at 45° degrees latitude, the vineyards of Otronia are located in the coldest viticultural region of Argentina, where temperatures can fall as low as -20°C in winter.

Considered the most southerly organic vineyard in the world, plantings include Pinot Noir, Malbec, Merlot, Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Torrontés and Pinot Gris. The unique, extreme climate – with relentless winds that can blow at over 70mph and long sunny days in spring and summer – together with soils characterised by layers of clay, sand and rock, create the perfect conditions for producing outstanding quality wines.

Authentic Patagonian wines

Otronia’s story is not just about producing exceptional wines, but also about continually diversifying its portfolio through research, innovation and the exploration of Sarmiento’s terroir.

Initially focused on sparkling wines, the winery has had surprising success with varieties such as Malbec and Merlot, which have thrived in the extreme terroir.

With production overseen by oenologist Juan Pablo Murgia, Otronia is deeply committed to precision viticulture and organic principles, crafting world class wines that reflect the uniqueness of the landscape they hail from.

Pinot Noir is considered the winery’s flagship grape variety, rivalling the world’s best expressions. The Otronia Pinot Noir 2020, for example, was recently the highest scoring wine in the Decanter Americas Premium Pinot Noir Panel Tasting. During the tasting, world-renowned experts and Masters of Wine Dirceu Vianna Junior, Anne Krebiehl and Justin Knock evaluated wines sourced from regions famous for their Pinot Noir, including Carneros, Limarí, Russian River Valley, Santa Barbara and Santa Rita Hills, to name but a few. The judges praised the wine’s ‘brightness and vividly pure, tart fruit’, as well as its ‘beautifully silky texture, sophisticated structure and long, refreshing finish’.

A vintage to remember

‘The 2020 vintage followed a warmer than average year for the Sarmiento area, where we are located,’ explains winemaker Juan Pablo Murgia. ‘But of course, we’re still a very cold zone this far south in Patagonia. The cycle allowed for the development of aromas, flavours and tannins that were in almost perfect equilibrium, resulting in an exquisitely balanced wine. This vintage is one of the most precise and elegant we’ve made to date at Otronia,’ Murgia concludes proudly.

Otronia is redefining the boundaries of Argentine wine, combining pioneering winemaking with technological innovation and a unique terroir. A true expression of extreme viticulture, Otronia’s wines take you on a sensory journey that will delight and surprise even the most seasoned wine lover.

