Bodegas Corral: at the heart of the Camino de Santiago

Established in the Middle Ages, the Camino de Santiago is a network of routes that Christian pilgrims followed to reach the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain. Still in use today, the pathways run through some of Spain’s classic winemaking regions – including Rioja.

The town of Navarette, in La Rioja was home to the Hospital de San Juan de Acre, a pilgrim hospital strategically located where two routes on the Camino de Santiago – the Camino del Norte (Northern Way) and Camino Francés (French Way) – meet. It was here that weary pilgrims stayed and shared their knowledge, contributing to the unique local winemaking culture of the area.

Today the ruins of the Hospital de San Juan de Acre can still be seen on the section of the Camino de Santiago that passes through the vineyards of Rioja producer Bodegas Corral. Perhaps this history helps to explain why the winery channels a deep understanding of the art of winemaking, a meeting of the ways and sharing of experiences, culture and life.

Don Sautumino Daroca, a farmer deeply rooted in the land of his native Rioja, funded the bodega in 1898. He planted the first vines in Sojuela, a village close to Navarrete. His daughter later married Don Martín Corral, whose name and coat of arms the winery still bears today.

Over the course of the following century, the bodega grew and developed. A new winery was built in Navarrete in 1974, as production demands increased, but the wines have never lost their artisanal identity.

A successful year

Last year was a very special year for Bodegas Corral because in addition to celebrating its 120th Anniversary in 2018, the winery achieved the highest recognition at two of the most prestigious international wine competitions: the International Wine Challenge (IWC) and the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

The Altos de Corral Single Estate Reserva 2010 was awarded the Spanish Red Trophy for the best Spanish red wine at the IWC. While Don Jacobo Gran Reserva 2004 was awarded the Gran Reserva Rioja Trophy for the best gran reserva Rioja at both the IWC and IWSC. Bodegas Corral was also shortlisted for Spanish Producer of the Year award at the IWSC.

Finally 2018 also saw a nomination for Bodegas Corral in the ‘Best Wine Tourism Activity’ category at the Bilbao-Rioja ‘Best of’ Wine Tourism awards, for its event ‘One Stop on the Road’.

Booking and information at:

Bodegas Corral – Km 10 on the Logroño road, 26370 – Navarrete, La Rioja (Spain)

Tel. +34 941 440 193

E-mail info@donjacobo.es

Websites www.donjacobo.es / www.altosdecorral.com