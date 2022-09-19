Bodegas Pedroheras – Authentic wines from the heart of La Mancha

Founded in 1958 as a cooperative of 100 growers, Bodegas Pedroheras has since become a reference for quality and oenological know-how in La Mancha, with a path of continued growth, development and commitment. People remain at the core of the company’s ethos, preserving the knowledge passed on through the generations in a collective effort to preserve each vineyard as a treasure in its own right.

Strong core values

Bodegas Pedroheras’ philosophy is based upon three very simple values: perseverance, effort and passion. These in turn support a shared commitment to innovation built upon tradition and to the safeguarding of the unique viticultural heritage that makes La Mancha such a special wine-producing region – a land of old, non-irrigated vineyards that yield grapes of incredible complexity and concentration.

The company owes its name to a local legend, which inspired Cervantes in ‘Don Quijote’: it is said that, in mediaeval times, travellers stopped at a tavern called ‘La Venta de Pedro Heras’ in the village of Las Pedroñeras, where they would replenish their energies with good wine and hearty food. The greyhound that features in the company’s logo roamed around the tavern, drinking the wine and food leftovers and resting underneath a leafy climbing vine. This dog would be forever known as ‘The greyhound of Pedroheras’.

To the simple pleasures in life

The same warmth with which travellers were served local food and wine, is the principle that shapes the company’s mission today: to produce pure, unpretentious wines with transparent flavours and balanced structure, that offer drinkability and great value without compromising on quality; wines to accompany the moments of pleasure and comfort in everyday life.

Bodegas Pedroheras only uses the best fruit to produce all the wines in its range, from the fresh Joven unoaked styles to the more complex Reservas. This consistency, across style and price points, is what Pedroheras is known for and built its reputation upon.

Without resorting to any heavy-handed winemaking methods the quality of grapes is kept unmasked. The fundamental work is done in the vineyard: 1,700 hectares planted mostly to Airén and Tempranillo, with an average vine age of 35 years, all carefully managed by the same families of growards that have been on this land for centuries. Their knowledge, together with the technical support provided by the shared resources of Bodegas Pedroheras, has allied for the quality of the grapes to improve each vintage, with increasingly sustainable practices and less impact on the environment.

The goal is, ultimately, to respect the old vine heritage that has been handed to today’s growers. They hold the privileged responsibility of keeping it for future generations while preserving the wider landscape to which they belong. Respecting the quality and value of this raw material is the basis for all the wines in Bodega Pedroheras range and allows for a confident exploration of new products, styles and technical approaches.

The work of Pedroheras’ passionate growers, viticulturalists and winemakers is celebrated in each bottle and has been repeatedly recognised in international tastings and competitions, not least the Decanter World Wine Awards. This year Bodegas Pedroheras received two Bronze medals (89 points) awarded to its Tempranillo and Crianza, and one Silver medal (91 points) won by the Syrah-Tempranillo blend.

A celebration of the simple and uncomplicated everyday pleasure of a good glass of wine.

