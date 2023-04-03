Bodegas Vibe – different experiences, the same passion

Bodegas Vibe was born out of a love for the unique food and wine traditions of Utiel-Requena. With a long experience in hospitality, the Vicente family partnered with a talented winemaker to bring their project of passion to life. Each wine pays tribute to the flavours of this corner of the Mediterranean, with a particularly firm belief in Bobal and Tardana as the varieties that best express the essence of the region.

Mediterranean soul

Raúl Vicente Bezjak and winemaker Juan Carlos García López already knew each other from a previous project. Although with different experiences and backgrounds they shared the same work ethics, philosophy and, most importantly, passion for the land and grapes of Utiel-Requena. And hence, after leaving previous ventures, Raúl brough Juan Carlos on board to steer the winery operations at newly-created Bodegas Vibe. Through the transformation of a pre-existing farm, the new project focused on the creation of characterful wines, representative of the region’s traditions and of the love for the land of Utiel-Requena.

Located on the edge of Requena’s municipal perimeter, in the hamlet of El Azagador, the winery is surrounded by the region’s unspoiled quintessentially Mediterranean landscape whose colours, sounds, smells and flavours Bodegas Vibe wish to translate into each bottle.

In both vineyard and cellar the focus has been on harnessing and promoting the potential of the flagship grape varieties: Tardana, for white wines, and Bobal, in rosé and red expressions.

The clay-rich soils, sitting at 700 metres above sea level, are ideally suited to produce powerful fruit, with marked aromas, while retaining that distinctive freshness and lift that makes them so inviting and food-friendly.

Experience and recognition

With years of experience in hospitality, at the helm of different – and very successful – restaurants and catering ventures, the Vicente family knows all too well what it takes to create a perfect moment around the pleasures of food and wine. They bring a passionate and pragmatic approach to the work at Bodegas Vibe, always thinking of wine as a vehicle of celebration and enjoyment. This perspective is perfectly complemented by Juan Carlos’ technical acumen and constant will to experiment. In the cellar he’s been particularly eager to explore the character of Tardana and the best way to bring out its best expressions.

In recognition of this work of precision and dedication, and of the project’s evolution and consistency, Bodegas Vibe were awarded the ‘Premio a la Mejor Bodega de Utiel Requena’ (Best Winery of Utiel-Requena) in 2020 by the region’s Oenophile Circle. When delivering the award, the circle thanked ‘all those that are part of the project,’ explaining that it was ‘an injection of confidence and will to pursue the production of wines of great quality.’

This is, indeed, what defines Bodegas Vibe: a great energy to always move forward, make ideas come true and champion the best that the land of Utiel-Requena has to offer. Each bottle evokes moments of shared pleasure and inspiration, with the region’s landscape as backdrop and its people as companions.

Three Bodegas Vibe wines to know:

Tasted and reviewed by the Decanter team

Parsimonia Tardana, 2021

Alc 12.5%; 100% Tardana

Intense nose of peach, pineapple, ripe pear, banana, mango and yellow apple. Intriguing notes of green wood, hay and vanilla. Very elegant on the palate, with softness, intense citrus fruit and firm yet gentle acidity. Nice framework and lingering acid drive.

Venusto, 2020

Alc 14%; 100% Bobal

Powerful yet fine, this wine combines expressive fruit with a Mediterranean savoury lining. The softness of cherry yoghurt is given texture and edge by dried thyme, wild oregano, chestnut, vanilla and hazelnut shell. Tannins are rather grippy on the front palate but soften throughout. Lingering notes of cranberry and blackcurrant, with a pleasant crunchiness.

Parsimonia Bobal de Autor, 2019

Alc 14.5%; 100% Bobal

A classic and intense expression of Bobal, with depth and drive in equal measures. The fruit is smooth, rich and pure, with flavours of blackberry, blueberry jam and poached plum carried by velvety yet assertive tannins. Well integrated alcohol, perfectly offset by refreshing acidity.

