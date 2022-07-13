Campo Viejo and Castillo de Ibiza – Wines for a Spanish summer

Campo Viejo – Fresh and Light

Summer is a time of sunshine, enjoyment and freedom of spirit. The team at Campo Viejo has embraced the season’s ethos and dedicated its energy, creativity and talent to producing a wide variety of wines designed to conjure the magical moments of the warm months ahead.

Whether entertaining friends at a home barbecue, relaxing with a picnic in the park, or enjoying an intimate al fresco dinner in the golden hour – or any sunlit moment in between – Campo Viejo has created a diverse range of fresh, light wines for every summer occasion.

Campo Viejo’s ‘fresh and light’ range of wines already includes its ever-popular Campo Viejo Rosé – a pale, fruit-forward Spanish pink, full of the freshness and jovial relaxation of this time of year. From Penedès comes Campo Viejo Cava and Campo Viejo Cava Rosé – both leading examples of Spain’s favourite traditional method sparkling wine that are very food- friendly, but equally enjoyable on their own. Each of these fresh and light options is made with passion by the Campo Viejo winemaking team to complement happy, convivial moments.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers launches Castillo de Ibiza exclusively in the UK

A rosé inspired by the sunsets of Spain’s most iconic island



Castillo de Ibiza offers a unique approach to rosé, bringing the sunshine and stylishly hedonistic lifestyle of the Mediterranean to your glass. Made from 50% Tempranillo, 50% Garnacha, full of fruit aromas from Navarra – one of Spain’s most celebrated regions for rosé – this is a premium rosé whose pale salmon colour conjures that special moment when the sunset turns long summer days into even longer summer nights.

Close your eyes and you can almost feel the Mediterranean sunlight on your skin, the sapphire sea lapping the shore and the coming of the golden hour. This sunset experience is celebrated each time as if it were brand new, invigorating us with new energy and inspiring us with new memories. This is the magic that Castillo de Ibiza rosé seeks to invoke.

Cocktail suggestion Sunset Breezer – 120ml Castillo de Ibiza

– 60ml Ginger Ale

– 5ml Rose Syrup

– Raspberries Add Castillo de Ibiza and rose syrup to a cold glass. Top up with ice and ginger ale. Garnish with raspberries. Pairing suggestion

Perfect with Mediterranean and Asian dishes thanks to its fruit-forward profile. It creamy texture and length make this a versatile wine that pairs well with white fish or chicken-based recipes, pasta, salads and cheese,.

The summer is here. Enjoy it your way.