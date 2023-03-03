Campo Viejo – Your wines, made with ‘pasión’

In Spain, wine is not merely a drink – it is a fundamental part of life and of the celebration of Spanish identity, with all its vibrancy and joy. A companion to food, celebrations and everyday’s simple pleasures, wine embodies the joy and intensity of the Spanish way of life.

Campo Viejo epitomises this way of embracing the multiple dimensions of being, and brings that very special ingredient to the winemaking process itself: Pasión! From grape to glass, Campo Viejo’s growers and winemakers commit both their technical expertise and their passion for the land and vines of Rioja to produce some of the world’s most renowned and loved wines.

It’s not by chance that Campo Viejo became the world’s number one Rioja wine*. The key to the success of Campo Viejo’s wines is their passionate character and authenticity. Each bottle champions passion as a way of experiencing life, transforming the simplest things into extraordinary snippets of joy, pleasure and beauty. With ‘pasión’, the Campo Viejo team is able to craft expressive, contemporary Rioja wines that capture the region’s diversity and character. With ‘pasión’, the winemakers pour their heart and soul into every bottle, experimenting both with cutting-edge and traditional techniques with a modern twist. They pioneer new expressions of Rioja, shaped by the fruit hailing from different sub-regions and terroirs, and by a deep commitment to innovation and sustainability. This is now another of Campo Viejo’s true passions, reflected in the design of its new winery 20 years ago, the use of electricity from renewable energies only, and a biodiversity strategy to preserve 270 species of fauna and flora from the Rioja landscape.

‘Pasión’ as a way of being

The dictionary defines passion as ‘an intense desire or enthusiasm for something, fuelled by a powerful emotion or feeling’. This could be used to define the core values of Campo Viejo: a determination to value the different aspects of wine, a true love for all the shared experiences it allows and the encounters it gives meaning to.

In life, as in wine, it is the possibility of having genuine and memorable moments that makes it all worthwhile. Passion is that magical gateway to create these special experiences out of the seemingly ordinary; it is the secret to a life lived to the fullest, every single day. As it is the secret to making wines that go beyond oenological craft and are able to have a sense of identity, without ever trying to become the protagonists: the centre stage should always be the shared and passionate enjoyment of a moment made unique.

Reserva – sublimated passion

The wine that perhaps best represents the meeting of technical excellence and emotional commitment that drives the Campo Viejo team is the producer’s Reserva. A balanced, elegant example of Rioja, it has the trademark relaxed sophistication and refined approachability that have made Campo Viejo’s wines the favourites of wine lovers across the world. A Tempranillo-based classical blend, with Garnacha and Mazuelo adding nuance and complexity to Rioja’s flagship grape, Campo Viejo’s Reserva spends three years in barrel and a further year in bottle prior to release. This allows it to develop a playful dance between crunchy black fruit and spicy touches of coconut, vanilla, cardamom, clove and pepper. The softness and juiciness of the palate are balanced by elegant tannins and vibrant acidity. The finish reveals seductive nuances of tobacco, black chocolate and leather – an elegant nod to the essence of age-worthy Rioja, with a modern feel. Like all wines across the Campo Viejo range, the Reserva is designed for the pleasures of the table and for the unique energy created by sharing wine and food with friends. Enjoyed alongside roasted meat, game or matured cheeses it can be the foundation of a special meal. But it will equally be a perfect companion for a relaxed barbecue or a casual midweek dinner.

Here lies the essence of Campo Viejo: bringing passion to the simplest moments, adding a layer of ‘something more’ without asking for anything in return. This is the Spanish way of life, which Campo Viejo has been sharing with the world since its first bottle was produced and invites you to embrace.

A bottle of Campo Viejo and a pinch of ‘pasión’ and a group of friends will be everything you need. Salud!

