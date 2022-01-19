Carpenè-Malvolti: an illustrious history restyled for the modern age

“Share the past to determine the future.” These words from Etile Carpenè, the fourth generation of the longest-lived Italian Sparkling Wine Dynasty, sum up the quintessence of a strategic decision that has brought the company back to prominence through a restyling of this historic brand, strongly inspired by its philosophy at the time of foundation more than 150 years ago.

The new restyling is designed to reflect Carpenè-Malvolti’s founding values and to testify, today more than ever, to the strength of its bond with its past. The message is that the road travelled is an essential basis for projecting the Company’s activities

into the future.

The restyling project itself is the result of research and reinterpretation in the context of increasingly dynamic and demanding markets, and shows the brand taking on increasingly strategic connotations in their various distribution dynamics. The intention is to communicate excellence both in terms of reliability and recognisability, as well as to convey with a single, emblematic image, all the Company’s values.

In a single image with a strong visual impact, Carpenè-Malvolti aims to reflect 154 years of company history, using a lighter and more modern styling, after having undergone many profound changes over the years, but never compromising on the identity of the brand. The company’s history continues to be communicated in ways that are ever more innovative, and indeed bring the company into the cutting edge of modern Prosecco production and marketing.

Experimentation and repositioning are bringing the range of sparkling wines and distillates the company produces, and have made history, into the modern era. These include:

1924 Prosecco, named after the first year that the word Prosecco appeared on a label, which encapsulates the characteristics of the original product;

1868 Prosecco, produced in a series of territorially specific cuvées to celebrate the region and its historic bond with the company.

New premium Prosecco wines: heroic viticulture on the slopes – 1868 Rive

Even in times like the present, the Company has never stopped planning new developments, especially in terms of production. In fact, Carpenè-Malvolti has recently enhanced its list of Prosecco Superiore wines with more selections using that special method of sparkling wine vinification first developed by the founder, Antonio Carpenè.

The most prestigious example of this is the 1868 Rive from San Pietro di Barbozza, a true DOCG Prosecco cru area, commemorating the year of the company’s foundation. This is a single-vineyard wine made with Glera grapes coming from steep slopes in the hills in San Pietro di Barbozza, part of the commune of Valdobbiadene. The Rive denomination of Prosecco Superiore gets its name from the steep slopes of the hills in this historic Prosecco area. They are almost vertical, so much so as to require “heroic viticulture”, managed entirely by hand.

This wine is totally consistent with the company’s philosophy, which always places the place of origin and the particular method of growing and harvesting the grapes at the centre of its strategy. Fresh, delicate, dry and harmonious, the 1868 Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has a pale straw-yellow appearance, a fine and persistent perlage, and an elegant and refined bouquet with delicate fruity, floral, balsamic and mineral notes. The grapes bring reflections of the territory into the wine, as each Riva reflects the ancient morphological origins and history of the hamlet where it is produced.

With the pioneering and innovative entrepreneurial spirit that has distinguished Carpenè-Malvolti since 1868, the company has chosen 1868 Rive to look to the future by focusing on the special characteristics of a rural territory that is atypical in terms of management. It’s the home of hundreds of vignerons, who for generations have taken care of it while respecting the roots and the history of Prosecco Superiore. It’s also a landscape of surprising beauty, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2019.

