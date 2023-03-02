Castiglion del Bosco – An invitation to excellence

Steeped in history, Castiglion del Bosco has towered over its own rolling Tuscan hills in the northwest of Montalcino for over eight centuries. The estate’s origins date back to 1100 AD when a mediaeval castle was strategically built atop a hill allowing the surveillance and defence of its valuable territory . Fortified walls were eventually erected around the perimeter of the ‘borgo’ within which other structures – including the church of San Michele, adorned with a fresco by Renaissance master Pietro Lorenzetti – were subsequently built. Castiglion del Bosco thus amassed significant architectural, military and cultural importance throughout its history, all the while retaining its outstanding natural value.

Once home to noblemen, craftsmen, artists, poets and farmers, the estate has long nourished and inspired all those who live in and from it. Today, the team continues to preserve and research its history of artisanal excellence. Castiglion del Bosco was a founding member of the Brunello di Montalcino consortium – catalysing its synonymy with the appellation.

Today, it continues to be part of the modern history of Montalcino, learning from a rich past whilst looking firmly to the future, with the goal of spreading the word of the glorious wines from this region.

Custodians of a unique landscape

Castiglion del Bosco is not just a wine estate. Viticulture indeed plays but a part in a diverse natural and cultural microcosmos of incredible value. Spanning across 2,000 hectares of land within the Val d’Orcia Art, Nature and Culture Park (a UNESCO World Heritage site), only 62 hectares are planted with Sangiovese vines (48 of which are registered for the production of Brunello di Montalcino).

Surrounded by woodland, olive groves and cereal fields, these vines are cradled by the local biodiversity and natural isolation resulting in fruit of incredible purity and complexity, with minimal need for intervention against pests and diseases. The oldest vines were planted in 1998 and form part of the plots from which the flagship Millecento Riserva and single-vineyard Campo del Drago are produced. The remaining vineyard area was carefully replanted between 2003 and 2009.

A new chapter

This replanting process, along with the appointment of Cecilia Leoneschi as winemaker in 2003, has leased new life to the deep rooted winemaking traditions at Castiglion del Bosco. Drawing upon centuries-worth of experience and knowledge of the local terroirs – provided by previous residents of the estate Cecilia – has started to write its latest chapter, developing better viticultural practices and building a new winery, to consolidate the values that now define the estate: identity, historical awareness, excellence.

Sustainability has been an important focus during this process of rejuvenation, with Cecilia taking advantage of the biodiversity and optimal vineyard conditions to restrict her intervention. She has also established a precision viticulture approach across the estate, based on extensive research into its multitude of microterroirs. By fostering close relationships with the families that have lived on the estate’s grounds for generations Cecilia has ensured the preservation of traditional practices, particularly in tune with the secrets of this unique viticultural landscape.

Wine culture in all its forms

It has also long been the mission of those at the helm of Castiglion del Bosco to share the beauty and history of this land with visitors from around the world. With this in mind, hospitality and education have also been important areas of investment and development. A team of 15 wine experts welcomes wine lovers, professionals and collectors to the estate, hosting personalised tours and tastings, which have granted Castiglion del Bosco a place among Decanter’s Top Tuscan Wineries to Visit. This experience has now been extended to the heart of Florence, where Castiglion del Bosco has opened a Wine Lounge, as well as to the Tuscan Coast, home of the estate’s sister winery Tenuta Prima Pietra.

Aptly illustrating the eminence of the land, Castiglion del Bosco is also home to a 5-star hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant both of which use produce cultivated on the estate or sourced from local farmers. These venues provide the opportunity for guests to be wholly immersed in the magic of the property – that which is expressed in every glass of Castiglion del Bosco’s wines.

A first of its kind, The Millecento Wine Club provides a base for international wine collectors in Tuscany, allowing them to build their portfolio and store it at the estate. Membership also gives them exclusive access to tastings, events and limited-edition releases from Castiglion del Bosco throughout the year.

