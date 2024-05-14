Castiglion del Bosco – Luxury tourism redefined

The phrase ‘authentic tourism’, that overused term beloved of marketeers nonetheless perfectly encapsulates what awaits you at Castiglion del Bosco winery in southern Tuscany. Delivering relaxed Tuscan luxury, the winery offers two perfectly situated restaurants, an exceptional five star luxury hotel managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, nearby truffle forests, and a team of passionate wine experts. You’ll experience world-class service, food, amenities, and of course, views to die for.

Managed by oenologist Cecilia Leoneschi, Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino and its sister winery Tenuta Prima Pietra, located in Riparbella on the Tuscan Coast intend to remain true to that philosophy of authenticity. Their teams also believe that wine – that most complex and invigorating of beverages – needs to be shared and celebrated.

Tailored to your needs

There is so much more on offer at Castiglion del Bosco than your run-of-the-mill tourism: you’ll gain real insights into the soils, the climate and the winemaking culture of Montalcino and Riparbella. Granted, there is plenty of gloss involved in any trip to these spectacular estates. Campo del Drago, the Michelin-starred restaurant at Castiglion del Bosco is one of Tuscany’s finest, while the slick tasting rooms at Castiglion del Bosco and Prima Pietra offer incredible views of the gorgeous countryside – and the Tyrrhenian Sea in the case of the latter. But this is also an opportunity to explore the nuance and complexities of winemaking – demystification without the dumbing down.

Indeed, the teams at both properties will deliver a bespoke experience that is precisely tailored to your needs. Thus, you can enjoy a winery tour and cheese/charcuterie tasting in a relaxed manner, or you can dive into the deep end by experiencing the harvest first-hand at Castiglion del Bosco.

Learning about the relationship between grape varieties, terroir and vintage is a rewarding experience, particularly when you can taste the results afterwards. Meanwhile, if you get a spot on one of the winery’s popular bespoke cookery classes and sunset tours, you can sip a glass of Super-Tuscan on Prima Pietra’s sea-facing terrace. You can even gaze at the vineyards from 10,000 feet, flying in a state-of-the-art helicopter before you return to Castiglion del Bosco for a tutored tasting.

Renaissance experience

If however, you’d rather not leave the urban splendour of Florence, you don’t have to miss out. At the ornate Palazzo Capponi Vettori, one of the most beautiful and historic buildings of old Florence, the winery has opened a private tasting room for discerning oenophiles.

In the company of exquisite Renaissance art, you can sample a range of vintages from both wineries; you’re also invited to experience a vertical tasting of either Castiglion del Bosco or Tenuta Prima Pietra, comparing the warmth and intensity of 2018 to the relative coolness of 2014. Best of all, hire the services of chef Claudio Mennonite, who will prepare a concise tasting menu of contemporary Tuscan specialities at lunch and dinner.

What unites this diverse, and seemingly disparate collection of experiences is the emphasis on learning by doing – not remotely didactic but utterly immersive. In the heart-stoppingly beautiful Tuscan landscape, filled with cypress and olive trees, and of course hillside vineyards, the cerebral and the hedonistic come alive.

Discover more about Castiglion del Bosco

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

