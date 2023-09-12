Catawiki’s Exclusive No Reserve Auction – a unique opportunity to own that very special bottle

Going live on Tuesday September 12th, the Exclusive No Reserve Auction will run for two weeks, with bidding closing from 8pm (CET) on September 25th & 26th. This one-in-a-lifetime wine sale – with lots ranging from €300 to €20,000 – will feature some of the most treasured and sought-after producers and vintages, giving both new and seasoned collectors the chance to add key references to their wine portfolio. Or simply to buy that special bottle they so want to drink.

With over 60 auctions running each week, across different areas of interest, Catawiki is a pioneer of modern collecting. By giving people the opportunity to purchase unique objects with a pedigree and a story to tell, Catawiki has made the ‘auction experience’ accessible to a large audience.

Everyone is seeking a treasure of some kind; everyone has a passion; everyone seeks the thrill of discovery; Catawiki was founded to answer this urge in an unconventional and uncomplicated way.

A team of experts from different fields – from fine wine to watches, from sports memorabilia to contemporary art – source, assess and value unique pieces from all over the world, guiding bidders along a journey of discovery while providing reassurance around authenticity and provenance.

Whether to complete an already rich cellar, start a new collection, find the perfect wedding gift or plan a celebration, the No Reserve Auction has the perfect lot. A unique opportunity, not to be missed, to acquire some of the world’s most renowned labels, many of which are rarely seen on the market.

Standout lots from the upcoming Exclusive No Reserve Auction

2007 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti Grand Cru, La Tâche, Burgundy – 1 Bottle (75cl)

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/73992809

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is a wine that every wine lover would like to taste at least once and that every collector dreams of buying to complete their collection. This excellent 2007 La Tâche, presented in its original wooden case, offers an opportunity to buy a vintage entering into its drinking window and which will be at its peak for the next five-10 years.

2006 Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, Masseto, Toscana IGT – 1 Double Magnum (3.0L)

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/73990571

From the heart of Italy comes an iconic wine, awarded 100 points by Parker: Masseto 2006. In a protective sweep of the Bolgheri hills, the influence of the sea and the unique terroir of blue clay combine to give this Merlot-based masterpiece both power and a profound sense of elegance. A unique opportunity to purchase this phenomenal vintage in a double magnum in its original wooden case.

2009 Château Pontet-Canet, Pauillac, 5ème Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux – 3 Magnums (1.5L)

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/74048641

2010 was a great vintage for Bordeaux and especially for Château Pontet Canet, which was rewarded with a perfect score of 100 Parker points. The 2010 vintage was praised for its richness and intensity, while displaying elegant freshness and precision – and will reward long bottle ageing.

Aldo Conterno, Granbussia, Barolo Riserva, Monforte d’Alba, Vertical Collection: 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 & 2000 – 6 Bottles (0.75L)

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/73853329

Aldo Conterno was a master of Barolo and here you have a rare vertical collection of his Granbussia Riserva. The fifth-generation estate, based in Monforte d’Alba, makes the Granbussia only in exceptional vintages. Representing the purest essence of three different, historic Bussia crus, Romirasco, Cicala and Colonnello, the Granbussia is aged for 30 months in oak casks and a further six years in bottle before being released.

1990 Château d’Yquem, Sauternes 1er Cru Classé Supérieur, Bordeaux – 6 bottles (75cl) & 6 half bottles (37.5cl)

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/73991773

A truly classic wine, from a renowned château and notably of a great vintage. Château d’Yquem itself described the 1990 as an ‘extraordinary, amazingly successful vintage – an archetypal great Yquem with tremendous balance, power and finesse.’

2002 Krug, Clos du Mesnil, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne – 1 Bottle (0.75L)

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/73870353

A wine of superlative quality, from one of arguably the best vintages in the past 30 years – and right now, one of the most approachable. This bottle, in perfect condition, in its original wooden case and direct from the producer, is offered without reserve.

2010 Sine Qua Non, Stockholm Syndrome Syrah & 2018 Aperta x 3, California – 4 Bottles (0.75L)

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/74073929

Showcasing the very best from renowned winemaker Manfred Krankl, both 100-Parker-point wines in this lot are ready to drink but will still improve if cellared for 10-15 years. Of the 24-month aged Aperta (a blend of 38% Chardonnay, 25% Viognier, 22% Roussanne, 6% Petit Manseng and 9% Muscat), Krankl said, ‘the more I saw it in barrel on the lees, the better I liked it.’

Don’t miss your chance to bid for these outstanding bottles.

The auction goes live on September 12th at 12pm and closes across Monday 25th & Tuesday 26th from 8pm (CET).

