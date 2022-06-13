Cellarers – A safe haven for fine wine collectors

With the Burgundy En Primeur 2020 campaign done and dusted and its Bordeaux counterpart now in full swing, the time comes, once again, to think about the best way to store one’s wine collection. Whether buying wine to build a comprehensive collection or to enjoy over years to come, it is essential that bottles are stored in the best possible condition, ensuring their integrity, healthy maturation and continuous traceability.

Wine is no different from art in that it requires expert knowledge across all steps of its life cycle: from creation, to appraisal, purchase and storage, and not least its full enjoyment. As such, Justerini & Brooks acts very much as curator, sourcing the wines crafted by the best winemakers, and expert conservator, preserving their integrity for the future.

The integrity of your collection

Cellarers (Wines) Ltd. is a subsidiary company of Justerini & Brooks which, over the years, has built a specialised skill set, knowledge bank and unique array of systems that set the standards for fine wine storage worldwide, akin to those of a leading museum.

While proof of provenance, shipment, assignment and labelling of individual cases of wine to specific customers might seem logical and intuitive, the fact is most storage companies do not provide these basic, sequential steps. Physically recording and placing individual cases into individual accounts is a very expensive process which requires highly trained warehouse staff. This level of detail and expertise is precisely the foundation of Cellarers’ methodology and ethos, setting it apart from other companies offering storage services. The same passion, energy and effort that the Justerini & Brooks buying team invests to source the world’s finest wines, extends to the staff at Cellarers when making sure that each case is specific to its owner and is kept under optimal conditions.

Established in 1972, Cellarers has crafted an impeccable storage service with individual customer labelling and geographic separation from Justerini’s own stock.

Unique operational systems for a unique storage facility

Beyond its leading traceability and labelling systems, another thing makes Cellarers simply unique: the physical space that houses the wines – a converted solid stone mine 100m below surface, in Corsham, Wiltshire. Iconic in its own right, this facility is widely considered to provide the best commercial storage conditions for fine wine in the world. Optimal environmental conditions (stable temperature, perfect humidity levels, absence of light and vibration), on the one hand, and an unparalleled, natural safe setting, on the other, mean that the structure offers singular safety, security and stability assurances.

Working on site, dedicated Justerini & Brooks staff is constantly overseeing operations and ready to solve any specific questions or issues.

Keeping control of one’s wines

By creating an account on www.justerinis.com owners are able to view all the wines held in their Cellarers Reserves online. Reserves can be withdrawn at any point through the online account, and the Justerini & Brooks team is always available to provide expert advice on the expected drinking window and maturity level of the wines.

If, on the other hand, owners decide to sell their reserves the Broking Department at Justerini & Brooks can also give guidance and support.

From the moment wine collectors buy their bottles to the moment they drink or resell them, Cellarers offer a comprehensive 360º service, backed by world-leading expertise.

Justerini & Brooks, established in 1749, is well-known for its unrivalled portfolio from some of the world’s greatest Châteaux, estates and domaines. The fine wine merchant is also committed to unearthing and championing young, new talent, as well as offering its customers an extensive range of immediate drinking wines.

Discover more about Cellarers, Justerini & Brooks’ subsidiary providing fine wine storage solutions.