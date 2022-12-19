Even some of the fiercest lovers of Amarone della Valpolicella might not fully appreciate just how much effort and skill go into the production of this special wine, whose style has been honed, generation after generation, by passionate growers and producers in the hills of Valpolicella. Each bottle of Cesari Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG is indeed evocative of all the work that, in both vineyard and cellar, is required to arrive at its robust elegance, flavour complexity and textural intensity. But it is also a tribute to the history of an estate and family long committed to the art of Amarone.

Cesari was, from its inception in 1936, one of the pioneering champions of this unique wine. In the early 1970s, second- generation Franco Cesari, son of founder Gerardo, embarked on a mission to promote the house’s Amarone around the world, with the firm belief that it could comfortably stand on the international stage alongside the most reputed counterparts. It was largely thanks to his determination, energy and foresight that Amarone reached the iconic status it has today. Cesari remains committed to this vision, seeking an Amarone of ever more elegance, poise and balance, drawing on tradition but always investing in more precise and sustainable viticultural practices.

As the festive season approaches, a bottle of Amarone is the perfect companion for the long, dark winter evenings and a perfect way to bring a bit of symbolism to your table. A sip of Cesari Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico DOCG contains more than the warmth of one of Italy’s finest wines. It embodies the care with which the grapes were carefully harvested and selected, the attention with which they were naturally and slowly dried, the patience required to ferment the shrivelled berries, the time spent in oak, rounding tannins and flavours – all to ultimately reveal a wine of unparalleled intensity, complexity and concentration. This long, laborious process, requiring as much artistry as technical expertise, is the true soul of Cesari Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico DOCG.

It is testament to the skill and dedication of all those involved in its production that their effort is seamless and non-apparent, offering the simple yet complex pleasure of a truly fine wine. An affordable, refined luxury that brings meaning, memory and feeling to the Christmas table and makes for a mindful, delicious gift.

Cesari Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG A blend of Corvina, Rondinella and Negrara hailing from Negrar, Marano di Valpolicella, Sant’Ambrogio, Fumane, San Pietro in Cariano, in the heart of the Valpolicella Classico area. The grapes are dried in Cesari’s own fruttaio for three months. Once fermented, the wine is aged in Slavonian oak for one year. It is is further aged for 24 months in stainless steel prior to bottling and release.

