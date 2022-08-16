Champagne Cattier – A history of craftsmanship and creativity

There are not many families who can claim to have played a key role in shaping the identity of an iconic wine region for more than four centuries. However, Champagne Cattier, whose history dates back to 1625 when the family planted its first vines in Chigny-les-Roses, is inextricably linked to the way champagne evolved as the benchmark for terroir-driven traditional method sparkling wine. Covering 33 hectares, the estate’s vineyards are still tended to by the Cattiers and represent the signatures of the maison: a savoir-faire that is immersed first and foremost in the knowledge of the vines and landscape; wines made with carefully developed fruit; a long-standing emotional connection with the terroirs of Champagne.

In Alexandre Cattier’s hands, the 13th generation at the helm of the company and winery (and the fourth to produce the house’s own champagne), now rests the privilege of nurturing the heritage that was handed to him and his cousins. In Alexandre’s own words, it is his ‘responsibility to commit to the duty as guardian of this legacy, through each vintage and in each cuvée’. This is done with three essential tools: craftsmanship, passion and creativity. These essential elements serve as the foundations of the maison’s philosophy and of the ultimate goal to let the land and vines speak for themselves. Each bottle becomes a pure expression of time and place, using the knowledge passed on through the generations and the creative spirit that guides Cattier towards the future. Together, tradition, instinct and creativity shape the elegance and expressiveness of Cattier’s champagnes.

Cattier also owns one of the only Clos in Champagne, the 2.2 hectares Clos du Moulin. Nestled in the heart of the Montagne de Reims and overlooking the maison, it produces one of the most sought-after prestige champagne cuvées. The vineyard is planted equally with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and each of the few numbered bottles of Clos du Moulin produced is itself a piece of history. Clos du Moulin is the flagship label of a unique range of six Premier Crus, which also includes the Blanc de Blancs, consistently considered an iconic example of the style, with its trademark silkiness, freshness and timeless elegance.

Cattier’s full Premier Cru range is available in the US through Total Wine, making these unique cuvées available to a wide audience of American champagne lovers.

