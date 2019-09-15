Champagne De Watère: The authentic, unadulterated taste of Champagne

A previously ‘exclusive to Europe’ award-winning luxury Champagne brand – Champagne De Watère, is launching in USA this September, a reason for Champagne lovers to raise a glass. Since 2013, the United States has been the largest wine consuming country in the world, with more than 3.26 billion litres of wine consumed in 2017. The growing interest in gastronomy in the United States has enabled wine and, by extension, Champagne to find a privileged place. “The USA is now a very sophisticated market, home to lovers of quality and really the base for appreciators of a relaxed approach to luxury, which is what De Watère stands for,” explains Martin A. Konorza, who founded his brand Champagne De Watère as a tribute to his French ancestors in 2011.

This unique brand with two ‘Great Gold’ medals under its belt from the prestigious International Wine Guide Awards 2016, is produced in the Champagne region of France using traditional viticulture methods and given up to 85 months to develop its full unique flavour, which is six times longer than usual. These methods not only benefit the environment, but above all guarantee the quality and purity of the grapes. Every day, winegrowers are committed to making wines that resemble them; their precise actions reflect their know-how and give rise to quality creations, as confidential as they are appreciated in a Champagne terroir with many nuances. The Premier Cru vineyard in the Vallée de la Marne offers perfect conditions for growing superb grapes with the ideal level of ripeness, which enhances the freshness and finesse of De Watère’s luxury Champagnes.

When asked what prompted Martin to create his own brand, the answer is quite simple “Because I found that there was no Champagne that truly proved why Champagne was the king of wines in terms of taste. Founding the brand Champagne De Watère was the best decision of my life. It has allowed me to make a profession out of my passion for luxurious living and exclusive products.”

However, it is not only the fascination of luxury sparkling wines that makes the brand so special, but the possibility of interacting with people and offering them champagnes that meet their expectations: “I enjoy meeting people and put that to good use in achieving my professional goals. Wine in general and Champagne in particular are first and foremost a human business because it is a product that gives pleasure and facilitates openness to others. One of my priorities was therefore above all to create a real unifying spirit within De Watère and to make people proud to work for the brand,” stresses Martin A. Konorza.

For additional information and to find out where to purchase Champagne De Watère, please consult De Watère’s website or their importer Park Street, LLC:

De Watère Champagne: www.de-watere.com, info@de-watere.com

Park Street Imports, LLC: www.parkstreet.com, info@parkstreet.com, +1 (305) 967-7440