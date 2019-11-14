Champagne Jacquart: Signature 5 years aged Magnum

Champagne Jacquart has long been on hand to elevate and provide a touch of laidback luxury to life’s milestones, be they momentous or seemingly inconsequential, and with the dawn of the indulgent festive season, Champagne will be increasingly providing the soundtrack of choice to countless such events.

This year Champagne Jacquart is raising the celebratory mood even higher, for now its cuvée Mosaique Signature can be savoured in magnum, offering a distinctly-measured, refined sense of occasion.

The aesthetically minded are of course immediately rewarded by dint of the larger format bottle, but aside from such immediate allure – albeit at the opposite end of the scale in terms of romance-magnums have long been the vessel of choice due to the optimum oxygen-to-air ratio which over the years allows the wine to stretch its legs in a gentler, more composed fashion compared to its more modestly-sized stable mate; it is this capacity for more refined yet expressive ageing which Champagne Jacquart has harnessed and applied to its flag bearer.

‘The magnum allows us to present a Mosaique Signature that is at full maturity yet also displays an accentuated freshness where the notes of evolution are not as marked as in a mature vintage Champagne, ’says Jacquart. ‘Instead we have a wine which brings complexity while maintaining freshness and a nice tone in the mouth. It’s a Champagne which sits between a young NV Brut – which would be full of fresh fruit and white flowers – and a vintage cuvée which is based mostly on tertiary notes such as dried fruits, dried flowers and notes of pastry.’

Mosaique Signature is a blend of 40% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 25% Pinot Meunier, and it is the first of that trio which is the key component, augmented by what is considered an extended ageing period for a NV Champagne of five years on its lees before being disgorged. Married together, the result is a fine balancing act of youthful vitality and graceful maturity.

‘It is important to make clear that this balance is possible at Champagne Jacquart because the blends of our various growths are made only with the finest quality, first-press juice and with a high percentage of Chardonnay which helps to maintain the freshness and finesse of the wine, even after many years of maturing in bottle.’

‘The aromatic spectrum has broadened due to the slow evolution of the Chardonnay and extended time on lees; the bubbles have become finer and the wine has blossomed. We believe that Signature represents a beautiful expression of non-vintage Brut and shows the most amazing balance of its type.’