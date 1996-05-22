Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste – Sharing variations on a vinous theme

From Chopin and Schubert to Vaughan Williams and Elgar, the greatest composers have given the world ‘variations’, musical compositions that explore the evolution of a theme. Now, Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste – a fifth-growth estate in Pauillac on Bordeaux’s Left Bank – is doing the same with wine.

Starting with the 2020 vintage, the family-run estate has offered its Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste and Lacoste Borie wines in ‘Variation Cases’, which present the wines’ evolution in a variety of bottle sizes. Rather than 12 standard-sized bottles, these special presentation cases bring together a double-magnum, two magnums and four bottles, giving wine lovers an insight into how their favourites develop over time. In the same way that a musical variation charts the modification of a theme – through its harmony or melody or rhythm – so too does the Variation Case, following the changes in aroma and flavour and structure.

New notes join the chorus

In a magnum, a smaller proportion of the liquid comes into contact with the tiny amount of air in the bottle that allows the wine to evolve. In effect, wine in magnums develops at a slower tempo than that inside standard bottles. The same is true with the double-magnum, slowing down the beat of development even further, giving the audience a rare insight into the evolution of this classic expression of Pauillac. Connoisseurs can follow how acidity and tannins continue to become even more integrated over time, while primary fresh fruit aromas and flavours are joined by the richer notes that only come with age.

Bringing celebrations to crescendo

The result is that fans can pick the perfect ‘variation’ for different moments – a bottle for an intimate dinner, a magnum to share with friends, a side- by-side comparison for a special birthday treat. Only the highest-quality wines are worthy of such attention over such periods of time.

Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste’s quality is built on consistency: overlooking Pauillac from its namesake hill, the estate still grows its grapes on the same parcel of land registered during the 1855 classification. Owner François-Xavier Borie’s family have cared for those vines since 1978, ensuring the estate continues to compose beautiful wines and make them available to the widest possible audience.

