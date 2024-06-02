Château La Garde – Discover a hidden gem in Pessac-Léognan 

Situated just outside of Bordeaux city, amidst the picturesque splendour of the Pessac-Léognan appellation, lies a hidden gem awaiting discovery: Château La Garde. Since its acquisition by Maison Dourthe in June 1990, the estate has been dedicated to harnessing the exceptional quality of their terroir, nurturing a natural harmony between vine and environment.

A commitment to quality

Over the years, the estate has shown unwavering commitment to the quality of its wines, and has made significant investments akin to that of the esteemed classified growths of the region, culminating in a new state-of-the-art winery and visitor centre which opened in 2021.

Spanning 54 hectares in a single block, the vineyard is a testament to geological diversity, with a rich and unique mosaic of 27 different soil types, all farmed with a commitment to sustainable viticulture. From Petit Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon thriving on deep gravel and gravel on clay, to Merlot flourishing on limestone and deep clay-limestone substrates, every vine is meticulously tended to, ensuring optimal ripeness and expression.

Precision and distinction

The new winery takes the estate to a whole new level of precision and distinction, with innovative technology enabling parcel-by-parcel vinification and gravity-fed processing. Red wines are crafted with the utmost care and precision, fermented in stainless steel tanks and matured in French oak barrels. The estate’s white wines meanwhile, are pressed under inert gas and aged in oak vats and barriques.

‘Our ambition is to enable the wines of Château La Garde to compete with the greatest wines in the world,’ says Valentin Jestin, global brand director, ‘and we give ourselves the means to do so. Our ambition is rooted in a deep conviction that, in La Garde, we have a unique terroir of very high quality.’

For chief winemaker, Frédéric Bonnaffous, La Garde is a wine with a true sense of place. ‘What we create at Château La Garde is precise, subtle and velvety,’ he explains, ‘it is made up of the best that the Bordeaux terroirs can offer.’

Château La Garde wines to try…

Château La Garde, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2016

An inviting nose of berry fruit, floral fragrance and soft cedar tones. Crushed velvet textured tannins support a wide mouthfeel full of fresh and juicy red and black cherries, bright acidity with a salty, mineral undertone and soft liquorice and tobacco spices around the edges. Full, round, layered and satisfying.

Drink 2023-2035 | 94 points

Château La Garde, Blanc, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, 2022

Lively and bright, such intensity of sharp lemon and lime at the beginning, straight but forward and so expressive. Crunchy and crisp, charming and enjoyable with lift and length and the most lovely saline, mineral aspects towards the finish giving different nuance and complexity. Feels really well made, focused and pure – if only they made more of this!

Drink 2023-203o | 95 points

