Costières de Nîmes AOC is the most southerly appellation in the Rhône valley, nestled at the edge of the Rhône delta, in the hills overlooking the Camargue, with vineyards as little as 20km (12.5 miles) to the Mediterranean sea. The appellation is best understood as two halves, either side of a large hill: a south-facing half facing the sea, and a north-facing half looking towards the historic Roman city of Nîmes.

A terroir shaped by a distinct microclimate

The closest AOC to the Mediterranean sea, Costières de Nîmes is shaped by its long hours of sunshine and wide diurnal range. Moderating, maritime cooling breezes refresh in the southern half of the appellation, while the fierce Mistral dominates the northern half. These winds, combined with very dry summers, allow for exceptionally low disease pressure in the vineyards. Wines are characterised by a distinct freshness combined with intensity of flavour.

Soils are clay or clay-limestone (helpful for water retention), covered by the area’s typical rolled pebbles or galets roulés, deposited by the Rhône and Durance rivers.

Key varieties of Costières de Nîmes AOC

Wine production in the region is dominated by reds and rosés (47% and 42% respectively in 2023), made from the traditional Rhône varieties: Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Whites account for an increasing share (11% in 2023) – largely based on Grenache Blanc, Marsanne and Roussanne, with Viognier playing an important secondary role.

Innovation & biodiversity: looking to the next generation

This is one of the Rhône Valley’s greenest AOCs: in 2023, 18% of production was certified organic, 12% biodynamic and another 55% HVE3. Younger generations are bringing exciting new developments in vineyard practices and innovative approaches. Winemaking is modern here as well: excessive new oak is rare, with many producers opting for fresher, lighter styles: reds tend to be ripe and silky, while whites are fresh and crisp.

A unique cultural heritage

At the crossroads between Spain and Italy, this southern French appellation represents the true spirit of the Mediterranean. This landscape of vibrant colours is home to a celebrated enogastronomic heritage, built on 2,500 years of rich history. The following four whites showcase the region’s unique combination of freshness and complexity, whilst the reds bring Syrah to the fore, together with Grenache, Cinsault and Carignan.

Twelve Costières de Nîmes wines to try

Domaine la Bergerade, Esprit de Famille 2023

Available from French Vines

Viognier, Grenache Blanc and Roussanne in complex balance. Ripe papaya and pineapple complement floral freshness; toasty oak gives weight, structure and a touch of bitter almonds. Supple richness is countered by salinity and lemon.

Drink 2025-2028 | Alc 12.5%

Domaine Gassier, Lou Coucardié 2023

Available from Waud Wine Club

Roussanne-Grenache Blanc-Viognier. Subtle leafy notes, lavender and rosemary. Pretty and delicate but with ripe concentration; orchard fruit and apple blossom with creamy weight from extended lees contact. Oak adds structure and richness, with hints of orange blossom on the finish.

Drink 2025-2030 | Alc 14.5%

Clos des Centenaires, Roussanne Vieilles Vignes 2023

Available from Special Cases

100% old-vine Roussanne. White peach, pretty florals and almond blossom. The rich, intense fruit has opulence and elegant structure, while maritime freshness gives long, linear precision. A wine of incredible charm: southern sunshine with floral delicacy.

Drink 2025-2030 | Alc 12.5%

Château Mourgues du Grès, Capitelle 2022

Available from Les Caves de Pyrene

A different facet of Costières de Nîmes whites: a biodynamic Grenache Blanc-Marsanne blend aged in oak demi-muids. Sun-dried garrigue, waxy florals and lemon aromas; savoury notes of beeswax and resin counterpoint orchard fruit and white peach.

Drink 2025-2028 | Alc 13.5%

Château Guiot 2023

Available from Majestic

Organic 50-50 Grenache-Syrah. Mediterranean aromas of jasmine, thyme and lavender. Remarkably fresh and mineral palate, with vibrant, energetic acidity; firm, but softened by chalky tannins, with unmistakable Rhône dark fruit and a subtle, inky liquorice finish.

Drink 2025-2030 | Alc 13.5%

Domaine Pierre Teissonnière, Plagnol 2023

Seeking UK representation

Mostly organic Syrah: rich, floral violets, jammy blackberries and hedgerow fruit, backed up by gentle gamey notes and spice. Complex palate of cacao, garrigue, red berries and silky tannins. A great expression of varietal typicity and southern sunshine.

Drink 2025-2032 | Alc 14.5%

Mas des Bressades, Tradition 2022

Available from The Wine Society

An organic, predominantly Grenache-Syrah blend fermented in concrete. Fresh aromas of blackberries and blackcurrants continue on to the mouthfilling palate with subtle spices and lovely purity of fruit. The tannins are firm, lending real grip – serious and unapologetically southern.

Drink 2025-2031 | Alc 14.5%

Mas Carlot, Hommage à Paul Blanc 2022

Available from The Wine Company UK Ltd

Organic and largely Syrah, aged in pièces. Dense, dark fruit, spice and resinous garrigue. On the palate, intense, velvety tannins, opulent fruit and a rich, ripe finish. Classy, refined and balanced, with depth and concentration – ageworthy.

Drink 2025-2035 | Alc 14.5%

Mas du Notaire, Mon Acte 2022

Seeking UK representation

Syrah-Mourvèdre-Grenache. Complex aromas of sloes, mint, black tea and blood orange. Stylish black fruit on the palate with taut acidity and touches of incense and spice. Supple, velvety tannins carry the rich, ripe fruit, creating a concentrated and intense wine.

Drink 2025-2032 | Alc 14.5%

Château L’Ermite d’Auzan, Sainte-Cécile 2021

Available from Boutinot

Biodynamic Mourvèdre-Syrah-Grenache from Saint-Gilles. Juicy red fruit, blackberries, pot pourri, sloes and smoky leather, meeting subtle earthiness as it opens up. Lovely concentration, with firm, youthful tannins and crunchy acidity – real authenticity.

Drink 2025-30 | Alc 14.5%

Château des Nages, JT 2021

Seeking UK representation

95% organic Syrah, vinified mostly in whole bunches. Soft, lush and ripe: dark plum jam and slightly confected black fruit, with some briny garrigue, oaky spice and cedar richness. Confident, chalky tannins, vibrant freshness and subtle minerality on the finish.

Drink 2025-2032 | Alc 14%

Château Saint Louis la Perdrix, Le Flacon 2021

Available from Brand Phoenix

An exciting, modern Rhône Syrah, with Grenache and Carignan for extra freshness. Inky sloes and violets, with austere wild bramble, incense and hints of pot pourri on the palate. Rich and powerful, tight tannins and a subtle liquorice finish.

Drink 2025-2030 | Alc 14.5%

