Desiderio N°1 announces launch in the UK

Desiderio N°1, originally founded in Veneto Italy, has announced it is expanding its product line to the United Kingdom, starting in December 2020. “We have chosen to mix the best of traditional wine-making techniques with scientific knowledge gained over more recent years through bioenology, allowing us to hand-craft distinct and truly spectacular wines for those who appreciate the pleasures of life,” said Marco Geromel, vignaiolo of Desiderio N°1.

The brand, which was founded in 2019, boasts three sleek, sparkling bottles; the Millesimato Brut Treviso DOC, a prosecco DOC from the vintage Glera grapes, Rosé Spumante Cuveé Prestige Brut, a brut sparkling wine from Glera and Pinot Noir grapes and Rosso Spumante Millesimato Extra Dry, a dry red sparkling wine from Raboso Veronese grapes. These varieties are available for purchase starting at €18.80.

“The inspiration for the company started as an idea to create new, premium quality, yet affordable prosecco and sparkling wines from a region ideal for wine making where there are not many well-known brands. We wanted to create a product that follows sustainable practices to preserve the environment for future generations, while using cutting edge techniques of bioenology to produce something extraordinary,” said Sadeghian.

The Desiderio N°1 winery is located just north of Venice, nestled in the foothills of the Dolomite Mountains, in the heart of Marca Trevigiana, Veneto, an area known as the ‘birthplace’ of Prosecco Superior Treviso DOC. Grapes have been grown here for over 300 years and used to produce world renown sparkling wines.

Marca Trevigiana is made up of steep hillsides of clay and silt from the river Piave and cooling breezes off the Adriatic, which create a moderate climate that promotes ideal growing conditions. This climate also makes for fresh and vibrant grapes that are high is acidity, perfect for growing Glera, the signature grape of Prosecco. The soil in the area is a blend of Calandrine and Carboncine soils which are both rich in clay and ‘caranto’ (a sand/marine clay conglomerate) mixed with the calcareous cement of the Dolomites. These rich soils result in well-structured, full-bodied wines.

“A major benefit of the terroir where our grapes are grown is the low sulfate content, which allows the consumer to drink larger quantities of the wine without experiencing negative side effects,” stated Sadeghian.

Desiderio N°1 was built on the philosophy that wine-making is and should be an art form. With that mindset each bottle is lovingly crafted with skill and individual talent. To emphasise this philosophy the brand has strategically chosen to showcase its wine in places that put an emphasis on art. Whether it be in a restaurant where a chef is creating culinary masterpieces, or a gallery where artists display the results of their endeavors. Each location is carefully chosen and vetted by the company. Now, the brand is taking this mission one step further with its own Desiderio N°1 Art Lounges, where visitors can appreciate art from around the world while enjoying a glass of sparkling wine. You can find the current Desiderio N°1 gallery in Vienna and a second gallery will be opening in London in 2020.

Desiderio N°1 prides itself on its passion for wine making and its meticulous wine-making process, centered around bioenology, the practice of combining viticulture, vinification and oenology. The grapes for each wine are harvested by hand followed by a destemming process and then a very soft pressing procedure to ensure proper balance between acidity and natural sugar. All three of the brand’s wines are made using the Charmat Method, with the bubbles emerging in a secondary fermentation process using a very careful selection of native and live yeasts. The fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks and the wine is bottled under high pressure to maintain its sophisticated effervescence. The wines then remain in the cellar for about a month after bottling.

Desiderio N°1 Millesimato brut Treviso DOC has been described by Falstaff magazine, as having hints of pear, apple and orange zest with a delicate acid structure and a dry, sweet finish.

Of Rosé Spumante Cuveé Prestige Brut, Falstaff noted, a flavour reminiscent of various fruits including apple, cherries and plums with citrus nuances and a subtle sweetness.

The Rosso Spumante Millesimato Extra Dry was described by Falstaff as having a flavour reminiscent of black cherries, sour cherry jam and candied orange zest with a distinct sweetness and citrus after taste.

