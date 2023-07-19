Discover PGI Markopoulo, land of Savatiano and Dionysian celebration

Just a few kilometres from the centre of Greece’s capital, lies the intriguing Attica region with its long-standing winemaking history, dating as far back as the 4th and 5th century BC. Located in the eastern part of the region is PGI Markopoulo (ΠΓΕ Μαρκόπουλο), where some of Attica’s oldest vines grow.

With its unique terroir and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) certification, the region produces some outstanding white wines, predominantly using its flagship varietal: Savatiano. Markopoulo’s complex terrain offers a rolling topography with mostly limestone soils. The climate is hot and although it is considered to be amongst the driest regions in Greece, cooling sea breezes offer respite from the heat and decrease disease pressure, favouring sustainable viticulture practices.

Wine with distinction

The region’s winemakers carefully handpick the finest grapes, respecting the land and its resources, dry-farming Markopoulo’s old vineyards and using traditional winemaking techniques to produce mostly dry white wines. A harmonious blend of indigenous and international white grape varieties (up to 80% Savatiano variety and the rest 20% from other white varieties, such as Assyrtiko, Athiri, Roditis, Malagousia and Aidani) results in wines of diverse character, all showing the region’s trademark freshness and salinity.

Thanks to Markopoulo’s perfect conditions and soils, these grapes thrive in the region, producing wines with great structure, depth of fruit and mineral elements. Elements that imbue PGI Markopoulo wines with a distinct identity, setting them apart from their counterparts and ensuring good ageing potential. Every sip of PGI Markopoulo wine tells a tale of craftsmanship and dedication.

Embrace the allure of PGI Markopoulo

Beyond the liquid in the bottle, PGI Markopoulo embodies a spirit of warmth and hospitality, inviting you to explore the rich cultural heritage of Greece. This is the place where the rural ‘Dionysia Festivals’ were celebrated in ancient Greece, one of the most important festivities dedicated to the god of hedonism. This tradition lives on, through each bottle of PGI Markopoulo wine.

Raise a glass and savour the unique flavours of the Mediterranean, as if you were wandering through the sun-drenched vineyards of Markopoulo yourself.

